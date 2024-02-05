Vitamin D: What it is, its benefits and how to get enough

-
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship3Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot5BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show7SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
Kennett man arrested following hostage situationMultiple law enforcement agencies responded Monday, Jan. 29, to an hourslong hostage situation in Senath. Dunklin County Sheriffs Office, along with Senath, Cardwell and Hornersville police departments, state Highway Patrol and Sikeston SWAT team,...
Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lotDEXTER Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter. Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway...
Sikeston man pleads guilty to federal firearms chargesA Sikeston man pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 1, to two federal firearms felonies. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for Missouris Eastern District, said Averyoun Quentez Lane, 18, pleaded guilty in Cape Girardeau federal court to...
Chaffee Student Council freezin' for a reason1CHAFFEE Freezing water, a Hawaiian theme and Cape Girardeau. What could these all have in common? The Polar Plunge. Chaffee Student Council will be participating in this year's Polar Plunge once again Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North...
Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
Brad Sheriff, SEMO's VP of finance, to leave university at end of MarchSoutheast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position, university officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 31. Sheriff who will be leaving the university as of Sunday,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-1-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 29, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Jan. 25 Communications/reports other...
Local News 1/31/24Jackson elementary students evacuated for fire threat; authorities find no dangerA report of a "plastic smoke smell" compelled officials to evacuate some Jackson elementary students Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Jackson fire authorities responded to the school but found no fire. Students were let back into the school shortly...
Most read 1/31/24West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
Most read 1/30/24Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent11Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
Most read 1/29/24New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dreamMichaelann Stortz had always wanted to be a hairstylist. She had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a...
Most read 1/29/24Jackson sports card store brings fans, family togetherTony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations. Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson. On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card...
Vitamin D: What it is, its benefits and how to get enough
Youve likely heard a lot of hype about vitamin D in the past few years, but what is it, what is its function and how can we ensure were getting enough? Results from many studies concerning vitamin D are mixed, and its a complicated topic; the bottom line is, if youre concerned youre not getting enough or that youre getting too much, talk with your health care provider, who can help you create a plan for your unique life and health needs.
Here, learn the basics about vitamin D.
What it does:
Vitamin D is a nutrient we eat and a hormone our bodies make that helps the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorous, contributing to building and maintaining healthy bones. According to the Mayo Clinic, Vitamin D also regulates many other cellular functions in the body, supporting immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity. Insufficient levels of vitamin D result in a softening of the bones, a condition known as osteomalacia; long-term vitamin D deficiency can also cause osteoporosis.
How much we need:
The Cleveland Clinic estimates approximately 35% of American adults do not get enough vitamin D. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, the recommended dietary allowance for those ages 19 to 70 is 600 IU, and the recommended dietary allowance for those older than 70 years of age is 800 IU.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, signs your vitamin D levels might be low include fatigue; bone pain; muscle weakness, aches or cramps; or mood changes, such as depression. The Cleveland Clinic also notes it is possible to be asymptomatic, or to have no symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, even if your levels are low.
Carrera Williams, APRN specializing in functional medicine at PC Medical Centers, says there are two reasons why someone may not get enough vitamin D.
[Many] Americans are going to be low [in vitamin D levels], Williams says. Were not getting enough from our diet. We need to be able to be in the sunlight, as well, to synthesize it. So, its kind of a two-part reason why Americans are not getting enough.
Groups at a higher risk for low levels:
Older adults over age 65 are at a higher risk of having low levels of vitamin D, because they are more likely to spend more time indoors; in addition, the skins ability to synthesize vitamin D declines with age, according to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.
According to Medical News Today, people who have dark skin are also at an increased risk of having lower levels of vitamin D, as more melanin in the skin acts as a screen, reducing the bodys ability to absorb ultraviolet B (UVB) rays from the sun.
Those who have a body mass index greater than 30 are also at an increased risk of low vitamin D levels, as high levels of body fat can limit the bodys ability to absorb vitamin D from the skin.
If you suspect your vitamin D levels are low, talk with your physician to receive blood tests that test both active and storage levels of vitamin D, says Crystal Eifert, FWP-BC, functional wellness practitioner at Kingdom Health & Wellness. She says it can also be helpful to test your magnesium levels, as low levels of magnesium can cause low levels of vitamin D.
How to get it:
There are three ways the body can get vitamin D: from the sun, from food and from supplements.
Williams and Eifert recommend gettingvitamin D primarily from the sun and food.
The best source of vitamin D is sunshine. And it is really hard to bottle sunshine, Eifert says. Food is naturally low in vitamin D, because we are supposed to get it from the sun.
According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, Vitamin D3 supplements are manufactured by exposing 7-dehydrocholesterol from lanolin obtained from sheep wool to radiation. Because of this, Eifert recommends taking a high-quality cod liver oil rather than supplements and ensuring you are getting enough vitamin K2, magnesium and vitamin A, cofactors needed for the body to utilize vitamin D.
Living in a way that promotes wellness through going outside using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater if you will be outside for longer than 15 minutes and following the United States Department of Agricultures nutrition guidelines can help ensure you get enough vitamin D.
Getting too much:
The maximum daily intake of vitamin D unlikely to cause harmful effects on health is 4,000 IU. Consuming more vitamin D than this often through synthetic supplements is dangerous and can have negative health ramifications, including nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, neuropsychiatric disturbances, pain, loss of appetite, dehydration, polyuria, excessive thirst and kidney stones. Extreme side effects include renal failure, calcification of soft tissues throughout the body, including in coronary vessels and heart valves, cardiac arrhythmias and death.
In addition, vitamin D supplements can interact negatively with some medications; because of this, it is important to consult your physician before adding vitamin D supplements into your routine.
Before implementing diet, exercise or supplement changes, be sure to talk with your physician, who can provide you with guidelines for your specific needs and health concerns.
Foods high in Vitamin D
-Fatty fish such as salmon, rainbow trout, tuna, mackerel, sardines
-Beef liver
-Mushrooms
-Egg yolks
-Cod liver oil
Amount of sunshine needed daily
To get an adequate amount of vitamin D, go outside each day for 10 to 15 minutes between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; if you are outside longer than that, apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater to all exposed skin, in order to protect your skin from sun damage that could cause cancer. Dermatologists agree tanning beds should never be used as a substitute for the sun.