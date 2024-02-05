Community Cookbook: Rosettes, by Ethel Priest from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson

-
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship3Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
-
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
-
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot5BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
-
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
-
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
-
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
-
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
-
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show7SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
-
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
-
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
-
-
Kennett man arrested following hostage situationMultiple law enforcement agencies responded Monday, Jan. 29, to an hourslong hostage situation in Senath. Dunklin County Sheriffs Office, along with Senath, Cardwell and Hornersville police departments, state Highway Patrol and Sikeston SWAT team,...
-
Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lotDEXTER Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter. Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway...
-
Sikeston man pleads guilty to federal firearms chargesA Sikeston man pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 1, to two federal firearms felonies. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for Missouris Eastern District, said Averyoun Quentez Lane, 18, pleaded guilty in Cape Girardeau federal court to...
-
Chaffee Student Council freezin' for a reason1CHAFFEE Freezing water, a Hawaiian theme and Cape Girardeau. What could these all have in common? The Polar Plunge. Chaffee Student Council will be participating in this year's Polar Plunge once again Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North...
-
Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
-
Brad Sheriff, SEMO's VP of finance, to leave university at end of MarchSoutheast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position, university officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 31. Sheriff who will be leaving the university as of Sunday,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-1-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 29, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Jan. 25 Communications/reports other...
-
Local News 1/31/24Jackson elementary students evacuated for fire threat; authorities find no dangerA report of a "plastic smoke smell" compelled officials to evacuate some Jackson elementary students Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Jackson fire authorities responded to the school but found no fire. Students were let back into the school shortly...
-
-
Most read 1/31/24West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
-
Most read 1/30/24Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent11Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
-
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
-
Most read 1/29/24New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dreamMichaelann Stortz had always wanted to be a hairstylist. She had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a...
-
Most read 1/29/24Jackson sports card store brings fans, family togetherTony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations. Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson. On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card...
Community Cookbook: Rosettes, by Ethel Priest from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson
Cooking has and always will be a big part of Ethel Priests life. She says she makes most of her food from scratch, because she likes to know whats in it.
Priest cooks chicken bones into broth for alphabet soup, pressure cooks apples into applesauce, and picks her own walnuts and pecans for desserts like hands full cookies, which include a handful of this and a handful of that.
She learned how to cook as a child growing up in a multigenerational household on a farm in New Wells, Mo., with her brother, sister, parents and German-speaking grandparents. Priest says whoever came into the house first in the evenings would be the one to start cooking even if that person happened to be five years old.
Sometimes us young kids, we made a good thing [for dinner], and sometimes the experiment went way wrong, but we ate it, Priest says.
In first grade, Priest remembers their books were written in English on one side of the page and German on the other side. However, since World War II had recently ended, Priest says some of the parents protested against their children learning German.
So, that was all thrown out. But at home, thats what my grandparents spoke: German, Priest says.
Priest learned to speak German by listening to her grandparents; she learned to cook and bake by watching her grandmother dump flour straight from the bag into the mixing bowl, judging if it was the right amount based on looks. No recipe needed. This is how Priest makes most of her food today by feel.
One morning many years ago when Priest was dating John V. Priest, who is now her husband, she cooked up a batch of pancakes. John loved them and asked how she made them so good. Priest said it must have been the buttermilk from her familys farm, where they churned their own butter.
They say a way to a mans heart is through his stomach, so I guess thats true, Priest says.
When John visited her familys farm for the first time, Priest says she found him wandering around the house looking for the bathroom. She told him, Well, it aint in the house! Priest then showed John the way to their outhouse and told him to watch out for the rooster.
My mom and I were both standing at the kitchen window and said, I bet he aint never coming back. Had to go to the bathroom outside, Priest recalls.
John did come back, and the couple eventually got married twice. First, they got married in St. Louis in a Catholic church, because John was raised Catholic; two days later, they got married in a Lutheran church back home, because Priest grew up Lutheran.
After getting married, the couple moved to Johns grandfathers cattle farm in Jackson. The farm had black angus cattle and one pig named Arnold. The couple has three daughters, and when two of their daughters were born 11 months apart, Priest started babysitting for other families she knew. She still babysits today.
Priest makes up a weekly menu for the children she watches, serving them alphabet soup and other fresh, homemade meals. She says being around children and playing with them for so long has kept her silly. Before the pandemic, Priest visited residents at local nursing homes, and one of the residents asked her, Are you ever going to grow up? Priest responded, I hope not!
Outside of babysitting, Priest is an involved member of her church, St. Paul Lutheran in Jackson. She cooked her famous turkey dinner with dressing, cranberry salad, green beans and bean salad for the churchs annual Senior Citizens Banquet for 27 years before retiring from preparing the meal this year.
Priest also spends a lot of time with family. All Priests daughters, her sister and her sisters children live in houses next to Priests house on the same road. Priest says years ago when her parents wanted to move into town, they ended up building a house across the road from them which her nephew lives in now. They all visit each other often.
If we need to borrow something, we help ourselves if theyre not home. Leave a note, Priest says.
This also makes it easy for family members to gather on holidays, such as Christmas Day when Priest makes rosettes a simple funnel-cake-like delicacy.
She says it doesnt take long for a plate of rosettes to get eaten. Theyre light and airy, like nothing.
Priest says when you eat one, you have to taste it again right away.
Rosettes
Recipe by Ethel Priest
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup milk
1 egg
Powdered sugar (for topping)
Heat oil in a pot to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat the rosette iron in the pot while mixing flour, sugar, salt, milk and egg into a smooth batter. Dip hot iron into batter and drop the rosette into oil. Fry each rosette until golden on both sides. Put rosettes in a sealed bag with powdered sugar, and shake to evenly coat the treats in sugar. Enjoy!
See Ethel make this recipe at The Best Years Facebook page.