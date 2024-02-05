*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Poem: Painting the House

By Robert Hamblin
Monday, February 5, 2024

Sitting at my computer,
through the window,
I watch the worker
repair and paint my front porch.

He replaces a broken spindle,
caulks the cracks,
and applies the fresh paint
with long, deft strokes.
Theres nothing more encouraging
than a newly-painted white house.

I used to do the painting myself.
Too old now for that,
climbing ladders forbidden.

I turn now to self-restoration,
a bigger job than painting a house.
Regret peels away the hope,
makes cracks in the soul.

A friend recently told me,
Guilt is pointless.
You cant change whats done,
and it prevents you
from living in the present.

Im trying.
Repairing and painting.

Robert Hamblin is an emeritus professor of English at Southeast Mis-

souri State University, where he taught for 50 years and served as the

founding director of the school's Center for Faulkner Studies. He is the

author or editor of nearly 60 books, including poetry, fiction, literary

criticism, biographies and memoirs.