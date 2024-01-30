Cape Area Community Foundation Announces Grant Cycle

The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) is currently accepting applications for its 2024 Community Grantmaking Program. The grant cycle will begin February 1 and final applications must be submitted by February 15. A total of $3,500 will be awarded.

The community grantmaking program for CACF is available to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities within Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties and Scott City. Grants applications should address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.

Eligible nonprofits can apply online at Cape Area Community Foundation - Community Foundation of the Ozarks (cfozarks.org) www.cfozarks.org/applyforgrants to learn more and begin the application process. For questions, please contact Judy Cantoni, East Region Manager at (573) 803-1248 or jcantoni@cfozarks.org.

The Cape Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. CACF has distributed more than $400,000 in grants to the region and now holds assets totaling $1,500,000.

Cape Area Community Foundation

980 N. Kingshighway, Suite 103

Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701