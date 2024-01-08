Create New Routines: Become physically, mentally and spiritually healthier in the new year with these strategies

-
Local News 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statementWeeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriff's Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs' son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage11A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this monthBull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people...
Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino HotelCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's...
Students give tips for attracting talent to area2When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves? That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday,...
Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the...
Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoonMALDEN Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies8Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Man arrested for alleged weapon violations3A Cape Girardeau man is facing four charges relating to allegations that he brandished a weapon then fired a shot randomly in the direction of potential victims Wednesday, Jan. 3. Witnesses told police they saw Savion Haley point the gun in their...
Fire takes two pets on corner of Fountain and Independence StreetTwo dogs were found dead in a house on the northwest corner of Fountain and Independence streets after Cape Girardeau emergency services responded to a fire on the morning of Friday, Jan. 5. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Capt. Bryan Stroer said the...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Jan. 8, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Jan, 8 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public hearings n A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Commissioners updated on county projectsWork on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned. During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction...
CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Past, present City of Cape Girardeau civil workers remember Williams1Former City of Cape Girardeau housing assistance coordinator Steve Williams passed away Monday, Jan. 1. With his work on grants, Williams helped bring about the Cape Area Family Resource Center and also played a part in saving the Marquette building...
Did you know? 4 BBQ celebrities coming to When Pigs Fly contestIt is no surprise the barbecue season is considered "dead" during the winter months. It's cold outside, gets dark early and it's just too cold to go out and stand by a grill. That said, the Smokin Brothers wanted to change this and created an indoor...
Rachael Long finds place at PORCH as community initiatives manager1The PORCH Initiative finds its community initiatives manager in the form of Rachael Long. In her new position, Long will help people interested in PORCH's homeownership program and connect them with partners in real estate and lending and find...
MoDOT awards contract for Route K/Highway 25 roundabout project3Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for constructing a roundabout at the junction of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County. The $2.3 million contract was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Fronabarger...
Route P in Perry County reduced for shoulder workRoute P in Perry County -- from Route U to U.S. 61 near Perryville -- will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7...
Local News 1/4/24Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Local News 1/4/24Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes10Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer5A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement4A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
Most read 1/2/24Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
Create New Routines: Become physically, mentally and spiritually healthier in the new year with these strategies
We begin a new year with hope, renewal and determination; its a good time to start working on developing new routines.
Routines, according to the Brain MD article 5 Powerful Benefits of Having a Healthy Daily Routine by Kim Henderson, can increase efficiency, reduce stress, promote health, boost creativity and provide meaning in our lives.
We are creatures of habit, says Saint Francis Healthcare System internal medicine physician Dr. Rob Dodson, MD. We feel safe and normal when we have patterns, when we have a routine.
Dodson recommends establishing positive health routines, as well as positive personal routines. For health, he says it is important to implement routines pertaining to diet, exercise, sleep and general health maintenance such as going to the doctor, dentist and eye doctor regularly.
When establishing personal routines, he says its important to focus on learning new skills such as speaking a foreign language or reading more, spending time with family members such as by calling ones brother once a week, and growing spiritually such as by having set-aside time to mak[e] better contact at ones church or in ones prayer. These practices can help people feel centered, he says.
Ready to feel more grounded? Here are five ways to implement new routines into your life in 2024. Cheers to the new year!
1. Go with intention.
Starting a new routine is all about realizing your behavior patterns, so you can choose to keep or change them. Sue Nesler, M.S., M.A., E-RYT 500, C-IAYT, NCC, PLPC, and owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau, says incorporating sensory experiences into your day can cue your body for certain behaviors. For example, using lavender essential oils and quietly playing the sound of crashing waves over a speaker just before bedtime can help your body know it is time to sleep, she says.
Routines and habits are different. Routines are very intentional. Typically, habits are unintentional, Nesler says. Routine can bookend a lot of unknown or chaos thats happening in your life. Our bodies become habituated, [and] it doesnt take very much when you introduce a routine, when you start repeating it, that your body really starts to understand.
Part of being intentional about making a change is knowing why you want to do something, and allowing that reason to motivate your change in behavior. For example, someone who wants to be more active with their children or grandchildren might create a routine centered around cardio and weight training exercises, so they can maintain their bodys ability to move well.
If we dont have a good, established reason why we want to make the changes, the changes are not going to stick, because theres not a reason for the change, Dodson says.
2. Set achievable goals.
When creating a new routine, its important not to expect too much too soon, says Director of Clinical Services at Southeast Behavioral Hospital John Cooley, PhD. For example, if your goal is to start exercising, he recommends going to the gym for 15 minutes a couple of times a week. After a few weeks of successfully implementing this new routine, begin to build upon it by increasing the amount of time you workout at the gym or increasing the number of times a week you go.
You get to your goal by the small steps, Cooley says.
The key, Dodson says, is to create constant movement forward in your life, so youre always moving in the right direction. For example, if you drink four sodas a day, rather than quitting soda consumption all at once, he recommends cutting down to two sodas a day until that is your new normal, and then cutting down again from there.
One of the best ways for us to continue our goals is to have some success with those goals, so you need to give yourself an achievable goal to attain, and then once you achieve those goals, you say, Hey, I can do that, now maybe I can do more [to achieve my end goal].
3. Connect with others.
When implementing new routines, its important to involve others in your routines, so they can support you in your goals. For example, partners can work to create a routine around eating healthier at home by meal planning, grocery shopping, cooking and eating together.
Its also important to create healthy social routines, so you maintain contact with people you love. Especially during the wintertime when its cold outside and gets dark early, it can be easy for people to talk themselves out of going to places, Cooley says. To take care of your mental health, its important to stick to your commitments.
Stay in contact with people that support [you] and people [you] love, Cooley says. Find time for friends and activities, maybe even if [you] have a church or a club or a social thing that [you] do, keep active in those things. [Stay] close to the support system and the support network.
4. Dont compare yourself.
Healthiness is a spectrum, Dodson says, and people on the unhealthier end often get complacent because they feel like there is no hope they could ever improve; people on the healthier end of the spectrum often get complacent because they think they are doing better than others, and they dont need to improve. Its important not to fall into either category, Dodson says.
Dont compare yourself to other people, Dodson says. Compare yourself to yourself and the person that you want to be, and try to make moves in the right direction.
5. Break out of routine every once in a while.
Although its important to create and stick to healthy routines, changing your routine up a bit in positive ways from time to time is also healthy for the brain and the whole person, Cooley says. For example, Cooley says if you dont like to go to the movies by yourself, try going to a movie solo to see if you like it. Or, if you want to try a different restaurant or a new activity, go for it.
Anything you can do to try something new and different that you didnt know if youd like or not, just give it a try, Cooley says. It builds your self-confidence and self-esteem, makes you feel like you can accomplish something that you didnt know you could accomplish.