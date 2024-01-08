The Best Books Club Column: "The Ride of Her Life," by Elizabeth Letts

-
Local News 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statementWeeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriff's Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs' son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage11A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this monthBull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people...
Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino HotelCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's...
Students give tips for attracting talent to area2When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves? That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday,...
Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the...
Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoonMALDEN Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies8Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Man arrested for alleged weapon violations3A Cape Girardeau man is facing four charges relating to allegations that he brandished a weapon then fired a shot randomly in the direction of potential victims Wednesday, Jan. 3. Witnesses told police they saw Savion Haley point the gun in their...
Fire takes two pets on corner of Fountain and Independence StreetTwo dogs were found dead in a house on the northwest corner of Fountain and Independence streets after Cape Girardeau emergency services responded to a fire on the morning of Friday, Jan. 5. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Capt. Bryan Stroer said the...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Jan. 8, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Jan, 8 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public hearings n A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Commissioners updated on county projectsWork on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned. During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction...
CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Past, present City of Cape Girardeau civil workers remember Williams1Former City of Cape Girardeau housing assistance coordinator Steve Williams passed away Monday, Jan. 1. With his work on grants, Williams helped bring about the Cape Area Family Resource Center and also played a part in saving the Marquette building...
Did you know? 4 BBQ celebrities coming to When Pigs Fly contestIt is no surprise the barbecue season is considered "dead" during the winter months. It's cold outside, gets dark early and it's just too cold to go out and stand by a grill. That said, the Smokin Brothers wanted to change this and created an indoor...
Rachael Long finds place at PORCH as community initiatives manager1The PORCH Initiative finds its community initiatives manager in the form of Rachael Long. In her new position, Long will help people interested in PORCH's homeownership program and connect them with partners in real estate and lending and find...
MoDOT awards contract for Route K/Highway 25 roundabout project3Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for constructing a roundabout at the junction of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County. The $2.3 million contract was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Fronabarger...
Route P in Perry County reduced for shoulder workRoute P in Perry County -- from Route U to U.S. 61 near Perryville -- will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7...
Local News 1/4/24Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Local News 1/4/24Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes10Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer5A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement4A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
Most read 1/2/24Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
The Best Books Club Column: "The Ride of Her Life," by Elizabeth Letts
It starts with a journey that has a clearly-defined starting point and a somewhat vague destination, with only a very general idea of how to get from the former to the latter and absolutely no idea as to what might happen along the way.
That was the situation 63-year-old Annie Wilkins faced in 1954. After suffering a significant illness that drained her already-limited resources and receiving a prognosis of only two years left to live, she purchased a brown gelding named Tarzan, loaded what supplies she thought she might need, fashioned a suitable leash for her beloved dog Depeche Toi, and embarked on a journey from her hometown in Maine to the Pacific Ocean. She had not a single map to guide her.
As I followed Annies story in The Ride of Her Life: The true story of a woman, her horse and their last-chance journey across America by Elizabeth Letts, I couldnt help but think of how similar her trek is to our own journeys through life.
Like Annie, we know our starting point. Mine, for example, was St. Marys Hospital in Long Beach, Calif. Most of us also have at least a general idea of where we want to be when our earthly journey ends, and we do our best to get there. The journey itself the days, weeks, months and years we experience between birth and death are, like Annies trek across the United States, a mystery to us and beyond our control.
Some of us, myself included, dont like that uncertainty; we try instead to map out a plan and follow it. To that end, Ive used a planner since high school. Each year, Ive determined yearly, quarterly and monthly goals, as well as action steps that will lead to accomplishing them.
Before the start of each month and also each Sunday, Ive plotted out each month and subsequently each week with the determination and precision of a general preparing for battle. Armed with my daily calendar and to-do list, Ive then marched through each week, focused on keeping control of the various aspects of life, so that, at weeks and months end, every commitment has been met and every task neatly, of course checked off.
But as Ive learned so well, life refuses to conform to my expectations, and it shows absolutely zero respect for my to-do list and goals. People around me toss monkey wrenches into my to me, at least wonderful plans, and despite my best efforts, my life becomes as unpredictable as Annies trek across America.
In the past couple of years, Ive finally grown a little wiser. Ive learned to put my faith in what and Who I know to be true, keep my eye on my ultimate destination and maintain a grateful and positive attitude as best as I can along the journey there. And when I fail miserably, as I often do, Ive learned not to dwell on those failures and to instead simply pick myself back up and dust myself off, extend grace to myself and keep moving on.
Like Annie.
In response to a conversation with a dear friend a few months ago and to reading The Ride of Her Life, Im making a bold step in 2024: no planner! Join our Facebook Group The Best Books Club, where Ill share periodic updates on how that pans out.
Join Jasmine and I for our monthly Facebook Live conversation at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in The Best Books Facebook group, when we discuss The Ride of Her Life. Some questions well consider:
1. Annie encounters many unique, kind and generous individuals on her ride across America. Of all of the people she met, who would you most like to spend a day with?
2. When Annie began her trek in 1954, one of the biggest obstacles she faced was the burgeoning highway system and increased traffic in the United States. Do you think her journey would be possible today? How might it be different?
3. Annie met some controversy along her journey when citizens became concerned about the welfare of her horse and dog. Do you believe the concerns were warranted?
4. How did Annie defy expectations of women in the 1950s? What was the significance/purpose of the mens clothing she chose to wear on her ride?
5. Annie embraced uncertainty in her journey. She did not have a map or a plan for how she would reach the Pacific Ocean, or an idea of where she would spend the night along the way. What are some ways you can embrace uncertainty in your life?
Coming Up
Our next selection is The Love Story of Missy Carmichael, by Beth Morrey, a novel about a 79-year-old widow who spends her days sipping sherry in her big, empty house and reliving her past. Its available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Im looking forward to hearing your thoughts about this book and sharing mine!
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.