The Best Books Club Column: "The Ride of Her Life," by Elizabeth Letts

Photo by Ugur Akdemir

It starts with a journey that has a clearly-defined starting point and a somewhat vague destination, with only a very general idea of how to get from the former to the latter and absolutely no idea as to what might happen along the way.

That was the situation 63-year-old Annie Wilkins faced in 1954. After suffering a significant illness that drained her already-limited resources and receiving a prognosis of only two years left to live, she purchased a brown gelding named Tarzan, loaded what supplies she thought she might need, fashioned a suitable leash for her beloved dog Depeche Toi, and embarked on a journey from her hometown in Maine to the Pacific Ocean. She had not a single map to guide her.

As I followed Annies story in The Ride of Her Life: The true story of a woman, her horse and their last-chance journey across America by Elizabeth Letts, I couldnt help but think of how similar her trek is to our own journeys through life.

Like Annie, we know our starting point. Mine, for example, was St. Marys Hospital in Long Beach, Calif. Most of us also have at least a general idea of where we want to be when our earthly journey ends, and we do our best to get there. The journey itself  the days, weeks, months and years we experience between birth and death  are, like Annies trek across the United States, a mystery to us and beyond our control.

Some of us, myself included, dont like that uncertainty; we try instead to map out a plan and follow it. To that end, Ive used a planner since high school. Each year, Ive determined yearly, quarterly and monthly goals, as well as action steps that will lead to accomplishing them.

Before the start of each month and also each Sunday, Ive plotted out each month and subsequently each week with the determination and precision of a general preparing for battle. Armed with my daily calendar and to-do list, Ive then marched through each week, focused on keeping control of the various aspects of life, so that, at weeks and months end, every commitment has been met and every task  neatly, of course  checked off.

But as Ive learned so well, life refuses to conform to my expectations, and it shows absolutely zero respect for my to-do list and goals. People around me toss monkey wrenches into my  to me, at least  wonderful plans, and despite my best efforts, my life becomes as unpredictable as Annies trek across America.

In the past couple of years, Ive  finally  grown a little wiser. Ive learned to put my faith in what and Who I know to be true, keep my eye on my ultimate destination and maintain a grateful and positive attitude as best as I can along the journey there. And when I fail miserably, as I often do, Ive learned not to dwell on those failures and to instead simply pick myself back up and dust myself off, extend grace to myself and keep moving on.

Like Annie.

In response to a conversation with a dear friend a few months ago and to reading The Ride of Her Life, Im making a bold step in 2024: no planner! Join our Facebook Group The Best Books Club, where Ill share periodic updates on how that pans out.

Join Jasmine and I for our monthly Facebook Live conversation at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in The Best Books Facebook group, when we discuss The Ride of Her Life. Some questions well consider:

1. Annie encounters many unique, kind and generous individuals on her ride across America. Of all of the people she met, who would you most like to spend a day with?

2. When Annie began her trek in 1954, one of the biggest obstacles she faced was the burgeoning highway system and increased traffic in the United States. Do you think her journey would be possible today? How might it be different?

3. Annie met some controversy along her journey when citizens became concerned about the welfare of her horse and dog. Do you believe the concerns were warranted?

4. How did Annie defy expectations of women in the 1950s? What was the significance/purpose of the mens clothing she chose to wear on her ride?

5. Annie embraced uncertainty in her journey. She did not have a map or a plan for how she would reach the Pacific Ocean, or an idea of where she would spend the night along the way. What are some ways you can embrace uncertainty in your life?

Coming Up

Our next selection is The Love Story of Missy Carmichael, by Beth Morrey, a novel about a 79-year-old widow who spends her days sipping sherry in her big, empty house and reliving her past. Its available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Im looking forward to hearing your thoughts about this book and sharing mine!

Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.