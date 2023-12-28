Prayer 12-28-23

More to explore
Get ready to partake in New Year's Eve eventsLocal music, champagne toasts and one EPIC glow run. What more can you ask for to end 2023 and welcome in the new year? If you are scheming for that perfect midnight kiss or just want to start 2024 on the right foot, here is your guide to New Year's...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation receives $10,000 to improve student's dental healthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks through the Delta Dental Rural Youth Program. The grant will support the creation and distribution of 400 dental hygiene kits to...
Did you know? 5 weird Southeast Missouri stories from 2023Plenty of news occurred in Southeast Missouri in 2023. While the following stories may not score highly on the news value scale, they certainly captured a lot of attention. Here are five of the weirdest stories from the region in 2023, along with a...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Zachary G. EsparzaA helicopter crash took the life of Jackson resident Zachary G. Esparza on April 17. Esparza was a chief warrant officer 2 in the U.S. Army. He was one of nine killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Carroll CooksonThe Southeast Missouri region lost a legendary basketball coach May 1 when Carroll Cookson died at the age of 88. Cookson, known as "Coach" by most who knew him, played on two state championship teams at Puxico in 1951 and 1952. He also played...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Larry WestrichLarry Westrich, who played an important role with the Drury family companies, died July 23 at the age of 61. Westrich worked for the Drury family for 45 years, beginning at a Ramada Inn as a dishwasher and cook before becoming the senior vice...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Kent BrattonThroughout his 20-year career as a city planner at Cape Girardeau City Hall, no one knew the landscape of the city better than Kent Bratton. Bratton died April 27 at the age of 81. "(Bratton) would lay out in his mind what the city could look like,...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Dr. Charles CozeanAn innovative ophthalmologist who was the first to perform a certain type of cataract surgery and held a patent for a particular type of lens, died Jan. 9. Dr. Charles Cozean Jr., according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, was the first...
Museum exhibit features story of Cheryl Scherer, missing since '791A Benton, Missouri, man and Cape Girardeau woman are hoping a new museum exhibit will bring increased awareness for their missing sister. Anthony Scherer and Diane Scherer-Morris were 17 and 14 years old, respectively, when their sister Cheryl...
Shades of Soul's NYE goal: Get people dancingAfter a break from playing music while helping to raise his family, Bill Shivelbine decided he wanted to get back into it. That was the start of Shades of Soul in 2012. More than a decade later, the band is full of soul and ready to usher in the New...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Norman Robert Jr.1Norman Robert Jr. was somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades, but within the community he may have had his biggest impact with the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, where he had received the Distinguished Service Award and the JCI Senatorship. Robert died March 26...
Local News 12/26/23John Keusenkothen: principled leader7When John Joseph Keusenkothen passed away Nov. 9, 2023, the 92-year-old Cape Girardean left behind more than just five children, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. "John K.", as he was affectionately known, left behind a legacy worth...
Local News 12/26/23Children reflect on Christmas, share its meaning1SIKESTON, Mo. -- As The Christian Academy celebrated the Christmas season with their final week of school before their break, some students expressed their personal thoughts on the meaning of holiday, excitement for the season and even their wish...
Southeast Missourian to have special holiday production schedule14The Southeast Missourian will have a special production schedule because of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. The schedule through Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, will be: n Monday, Dec. 25 -- no publication; n Tuesday, Dec. 26 -- e-edition...
Jaycees' holiday programs serve more than 1,100Holiday charitable programs sponsored by Cape Girardeau Jaycees and supported by the generosity of area residents and grant funding provided toys, food and clothing for more than 1,000 children and senior citizens. Tiffany Brosey, who chairs the...
Cape native becomes host of landscaping competition show1Tyler Banken is the co-host of "Backyarding", a landscape competition show on The Design Network. Banken built-up his own business designing multimillion-dollar landscapes in Los Angeles, but he was born and raised in Cape Girardeau. Banken started...
SEMO announces largest comprehensive Capital Campaign in university's historyDonations will fund projects in academics, technology, facilities and athletics "Change is coming." You saw them: The yard signs around Southeast Missouri State University's campus introduced the comprehensive campaign that will fund projects to...
PORCH Pacific Project renovates first house1The PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) initiative is looking to rebuild southern Cape Girardeau one family and one home at a time. In the case of the new Pacific Project, it's a literal interpretation of the goal. The community...
Remembering 1949 tornado in Cape Girardeau3Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and former lieutenant governor of Missouri gave a presentation Wednesday, Dec. 20, to the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club about a tornado that struck the city May 21, 1949. Kinder showed photos of the aftermath and said...
Advance man charged with alleged sex crimes; warrant served2An Advance, Missouri, man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Dec. 21, on child sex charges and other alleged crimes stemming from allegations from June 2022. Joshua Michael Leggett, 38, had been previously serving time in the...
Most read 12/21/23Jackson man in custody on kidnapping chargeA Jackson man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 20, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault. Michael Tinsley, 42, was charged after allegedly striking a victim, and placing furniture in front...
Most read 12/21/23Judge sets $40,000 bond in child abuse case8Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller has set a $40,000 cash-only bond for an Advance, Missouri, woman accused of two felonies related to the abuse of a child. Tamera Carroll, 43, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, and second-degree...
Man charged in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex8A man has been charged in connection with a Monday, Dec. 18, shooting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Anthony Clarence Conner with first- degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools among many districts in state showing drop in performance scores30Missouri's 2023 Annual Performance Report showed that 70% of districts had a lower score for the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. The report showed Cape Girardeau Public Schools scoring 71.2% of possible points this year compared to 74.9%...
First-degree murder charge filed in shooting death of Bollinger County womanThe Bollinger County Sheriffs Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman. Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16...