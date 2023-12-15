Prayer 12-15-23

More to explore
Cape Girardeau Public Library board hears objections to children's access to explicit materials3The Cape Girardeau Public Library's board of trustees heard comments from community members regarding children's access to explicit materials. More than 50 people were in attendance during the regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, necessitating the...
Man found guilty of murdering woman in Bollinger CountyA jury convicted Kyle Byington of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, then sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners accept preliminary budgetCounty Auditor Pete Frazier presented a preliminary budget to the Cape Girardeau County Commission during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14. "What you see before you is a summation presentation of revenue and expenditures that are projected for...
Filing open for two Jackson School District Board of Education positionsFiling for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened Dec. 5. According to a public notice in the Southeast Missourian, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2,...
Jackson school board calls for tax levy to retain teachers6The Jackson School District Board of Education called for superintendent Scott Smith to draw up language for a 47-cent tax levy to be considered for placement on the general election ballot in April. Smith reported to the board that Jackson School...
In court, Byington admits to killing Porzeinski, says wasn't intentional2Kyle Byington took the stand. He admitted pulling a dog leash tight around Jennifer Porzeinski's neck. He admitted he put a plastic bag over her face and secured it with zip ties to contain the blood that spilled from her mouth after she died. He...
SEMO commencement ceremonies set for Saturday2More than 850 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, Dec. 16. The university will hold two fall commencement ceremonies at the on-campus Show Me Center 10 a.m. for students of Harrison College of Business and...
Sikeston man acquitted on all charges in April murder case3A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been acquitted of murder in connection with an April shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, a jury in Reynolds County, Missouri, acquitted Tanner Watkins of all charges...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-14-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 11, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Republican Bob Onder enters state's lieutenant governor raceBob Onder, a former Missouri state senator and representative, visited Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Dec. 12, as part of his campaign kickoff for the lieutenant governor position. The Augusta, Missouri, physician previously served one term in the state...
Byington told police victim left house in white car; body later found in shallow grave on his propertyA jury heard Kyle Byington's voice deny several times that he knew anything about Jennifer Porzeinski's death in more than a dozen clips from interviews he gave police. But the first day of the murder trial ended with an investigator showing the...
Jackson native part of Klutch Welding Helmet Design contestGarret Livingston has been working on his own race car designs for more than 25 years. Livingston, born and raised in Jackson, owns his own custom shop. When he was starting out, his primary business was building race cars and dragsters up until...
Area leaders receive homeland security team updateThe Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission (SEMO RPC) learned more about the regional Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) during its monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Perryville, Missouri. Sean Mitchell,...
Jackson hockey hits the streets: Kids form club to play their favorite sportWhen the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, they did more than just end the third-longest championship drought in NHL history. They also inspired Jackson teenager Brock Compton to pick up a stick and get into hockey. At first,...
Year-end giving can make a big impactAs the holidays approach, the number of appeals from charity we receive in the mail and online increases significantly. Not-for-profit organizations see this time of year as a good time to encourage us to include charity as part of our holiday...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners updated on project progressDuring their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners received updates on the county's jail, courthouse and emergency operations center (EOC) projects. "(For) the jail, the structural steel is going up. The foundation...
Photo Gallery 12/12/23Flourish at the Farm
Most read 12/11/23Local health care leaders discuss state of industry4Regional health care leaders discussed navigating a complex, evolving industry during the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Nov. 30 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. During the event,...
Sikeston murder trial ends in mistrial with hung jury; retrial to be scheduled2SIKESTON, Mo. The trial of a Sikeston man charged in the April murder of another man resulted in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 19, of Morehouse, Missouri, were each charged through...
State audit of City of Kennett beginsKENNETT, Mo. Two representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor met with Kennett City Council members last week to officially begin an audit of city operations and finances, and to discuss in further detail what to expect as the...
SEMO selected for federal drone training program3The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Southeast Missouri State University for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program. The FAA's UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers...
Local man honored for saving coworker's life3Local man honored for saving coworker's life Cape Girardeau resident Dustin Farrar was honored by American Red Cross on Friday, Dec. 8, for using his first aid training to save the life of his friend and coworker a year ago. Micheal Sullivan,...
Shoulder work to reduce roads in Perry CountySeveral roads in Perry County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Those roads are: n Route K, from Route B to Route O near Perryville, Missouri; n Route T,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-11--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 7, meeting Communications/ reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in Jackson1More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their...
Cynthia Perry had violent past, family members, others allege12Family members and friends of the victim and suspect in the death of John David Perry contend Cynthia Perry has a history of violence and that his recent death was a continuation of episodes that have gone unchecked for years. Cynthia Perry was...
Cape Girardeau man leaves a legacy with new city park5William E. Walker III, or Bill to his friends, died at age 65 in December 2022. The Cape Girardeau resident lives on, however, in the memories of his friends and soon with the creation of a new city park. Walker donated his family's 16-acre property...
Most read 12/4/23Restaurants among business license applications2Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently. n On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant. This...