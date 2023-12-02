Column: Rural Perspective, Infrastructure

-
Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David Perry
Cynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event
Branch discusses accountability, being a team player
Former NBA champion Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old
A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023
Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
U.S. House votes to expel Santos
WASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle
John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death
Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless
Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic future
Economic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winners
Last weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'
The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiser
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim
A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action
Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekend
Old Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettles
The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years
Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday Coffee
Adrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River Campus
A production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incident
A Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related charges
A Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
Local News 11/29/23
Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless
An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
Local News 11/29/23
Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly program
The Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
Most read 11/28/23
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded
A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
Local photographer wins international awards
Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn
The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape Girardeau
The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
Most read 11/22/23
Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries
Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Column: Rural Perspective, Infrastructure
Improving the infrastructure of rural America is vital to the integrity of these communities, as it ensures children and families have the opportunities to experience a certain quality of life rooted in access to clean drinking water, high-speed internet, and quality bridges, roads, and highways, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Throughout the United States, 19% of the population resides in rural America; however, this region accounts for nearly half of all roadway fatalities. Therefore, it is essential that resources are expended to improve the infrastructure throughout rural America.
In addition, building infrastructure includes maintenance and upkeep, and there is an enormous need to build and maintain a better rural America. For example, 35% of rural Americans and tribal communities lack broadband access, according to The White Houses Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Rural Playbook published in 2022, and in a nation driven by increasing information and technocratic demands, giving these people access to high-speed internet is essential in the future prosperity of the nation.
The flow of resources in these communities will stimulate the economy by creating jobs and ensuring a level of equity among the citizens residing in these communities. Greater access to broadband and other infrastructure projects will improve rural America by improving the ability of citizens to better connect with the global economy, thereby allowing citizens to access jobs and resources beyond a few isolated communities.
Ultimately, as stated by the USDA Rural Development Innovation Center in their broadband guide, an improved infrastructure improves the ability of citizens to experience greater workforce productivity and quality of life. There is nothing better for unity within the community than when citizens come together and pool their talents to tackle shared problems and experience the collected benefits that come from the experience, such as good-paying jobs, prospering families and growing neighborhoods.
Improving our infrastructure also makes rural communities more attractive to investors who depend on strong community infrastructures to come to and invest in these communities, thereby creating greater job opportunities and adding to the growth of many rural communities.
Throughout the state of Missouri, resources are being allocated to improve essential community services and the infrastructure in several communities that directly affect rural Missourians. In many instances, partnerships are being fostered, and new collaborations are being facilitated to create these opportunities.
The government is also playing a critical role to help improve the competitiveness of many rural communities throughout the region; these resources are projected to directly benefit approximately 25,000 rural Missourians and many more indirectly, according to the USDA.
Examples of how these resources are being invested range from investment in equipment such as snowplows, dump trucks, law enforcement and maintenance vehicles to a variety of additional support resources such as asphalt for street repairs and ditching to assist with draining issues to maintain safety and update community services, according to the 2021 USDA press release USDA Invests More Than $1 million in Rural Community Infrastructure to Improve Rural Missouri.
Stimulating the economy and adding to the infrastructure efforts in these communities is vital to offsetting the diminishing outcomes in many rural communities that are challenged with low population density and few opportunities to thrive. In many instances, we are working together to return our communities from economic deserts to communities of prosperity. Our concerted efforts today are slowly positioning us to return to a nation of prosperity. Rural America is at the core of this improvement.
Dr. Victor Wilburn is a professor and the chairperson for Missouri State University. His emphasis is on improving emotional wellbeing of children.