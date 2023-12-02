Ugly Quilt Ministry: Bedrolls help people on streets keep warm throughout winter

-
Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David PerryCynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old2A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
U.S. House votes to expel Santos1WASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle3John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless1Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim1A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
Local News 11/29/23Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless5An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
Local News 11/29/23Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
Most read 11/28/23Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
Photo Gallery 11/28/23Parade of Lights
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
Most read 11/24/23Thanksgiving tradition3
Most read 11/22/23Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Ugly Quilt Ministry: Bedrolls help people on streets keep warm throughout winter
In the early 2000s, the Ugly Quilt Ministry at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Cape Girardeau made 100 bedrolls out of mismatched fabrics for people who were homeless in South St. Louis. In the spring, they received a letter from an employee at the soup kitchen where the bedrolls were distributed. The letter contained information that shifted the perspective of Pat Edwards, who has been involved with the ministry since.
He told us in the letter that that was the first year that any of their guys had no loss of digits, Edwards says. No lost fingers. No lost toes to frostbite. And I thought, Im in.
The project is a nationwide one that began in 1981 when Flo Wheatley and her family sewed bedrolls she called ugly quilts to distribute to people who were homeless in New York. Her efforts were in response to a homeless mans parting words to her after he had helped her and her young son carry their things on public transit while her son vomited from cancer treatments. Dont abandon me, the man who helped her had said. Since, the project, now called My Brothers Keeper, has spread to towns and cities across the U.S. and world.
The bedrolls are called ugly quilts because they are made from used or no-cost fabric, according to The Sleeping Bag Projects website. The nature of the mismatched fabrics ensures there is no market value, reducing the likelihood the bedroll will be stolen or sold for money and helping to ensure people who are homeless are the beneficiaries. The name also helps the project seem less intimidating to people who might volunteer their time; anyone can help make an ugly quilt, whether they have sewing skills or not.
The project began at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Cape Girardeau in 1996 after the late Therese Pierce and her husband Vic Pierce read about the project in Family Circle and made an ugly quilt. Therese brought the idea to the Womens Council of St. Vincents, and they decided to host a weekend to make the bedrolls. They made a few the first year, but the project really took off during the early 2000s when the group began giving the bedrolls to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in downtown St. Louis, where there is a soup kitchen.
The project continued to grow in Cape Girardeau in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Notre Dame High School moved to their new campus and the grade school expanded, opening up space in what is now known as the De Paul Center at St. Vincent De Paul Church. Volunteers with the project now utilize three rooms in the De Paul Center to construct the bedrolls and work on them every Wednesday. The ministry is a community and ecumenical project; people from outside of the parish also volunteer to help make the bedrolls. Hospitals and hotels donate sheets, fabric and washcloths.
Last year, the volunteers made 657 bedrolls, and this year, their goal is to make 650, which they are on track for. In Cape Girardeau, they distribute the bedrolls to the Peoples Shelter, the Salvation Army and the Gibson Center, as well as at Project Hope, an event each year that offers employment, hygiene and medical services to people in the Cape Girardeau community who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness.
The project goes beyond Cape Girardeau: The group also distributes bedrolls to shelters, kitchens and ministries in Owensboro, Ky.; Poplar Bluff, Mo.; Sikeston, Mo.; Marble Hill, Mo.; Perryville, Mo.; and St. Louis. In addition, they have taught a group of people from Illinois how to make the bedrolls, and that group has taken the project back to their own community.
Kathy Berkbigler, organizer of St. Vincents UglyQuilt Ministry, says she has seen an increase in the need for the bedrolls in 2023.
Most years, we give 100 [bedrolls out at Project Hope], and there would be some [left over] wed take down to Salvation Army, Berkbigler says. This year, they ran out of 100 early [at Project Hope], came and got 40 more, and still ran out. So, there [are] more homeless [people in Cape Girardeau] than I think people want to admit.
In each bedroll, the volunteers include a bag of travel-size toiletries, washcloth, hat, gloves and a prayer typed on paper as a gift. Recently, they have begun making mats from plastic grocery bags for people to put under the bedrolls, which helps keep people dry from the grounds moisture and provides another layer of cushioning. It takes approximately 600 to 700 plastic bags to weave each mat.
To make each bedroll, volunteers measure cloth to be 84 inches by 84 inches, and add more layers of material that are the same size on top of it. A top and a bottom are sewn together, and the layers of material are marked for tacking.
Next, volunteers tack the layers of material together using a needle and crochet thread, cutting the thread and tying the ends together all over the bedroll. Two neckties are sewn onto the bedroll, which will tie the bag together when its rolled up. The material is folded at the top and sewn down the side and across the bottom to create a bag that is three and a half feet across, wide enough for most people to be able to sleep inside of.
Finally, the volunteers pray for the person who will use each bedroll before delivering them to the ministries that will distribute them to people who need them. They pin a Miraculous Medal from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Mo., to the outside of each bedroll as a visible reminder of their prayers asking Mary the mother of Jesus to pray for the person who uses the bedroll, as well as Marys and Jesus protection of, presence with and love for that person.
Captain Lily Reinier at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau says as it gets colder outside, the organization sees more people come into the Salvation Army to eat a meal, take a shower and have a warm place to be. She estimates they give out at least 30 bedrolls each year.
The need is great; the concrete gets cold, so [the bedroll] kind of gives a little cushion for people to be able to sleep on, Reiner says. Having that extra thing that we can hand out does make a big difference to those people.
Want to get involved with the project?
Donate materials: Give fabric, blankets, sheets, towels, washcloths, plastic shopping bags, travel-size toiletries, socks, scarves, gloves and hats to the project by dropping them off at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish Office at 1913 Ritter Dr. in Cape Girardeau Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Give your time: Volunteers meet in the basement of the De Paul Center at St. Vincents Church in Cape Girardeau Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. to work on the bedrolls.There are many jobs involved in creating each bedroll, including cutting material, tacking layers together, and sewing; anyone can get involved, and no sewing experience is necessary.
Distribute the bedrolls: If you need a bedroll or know someone who does, contact St. Vincent de Paul Church Parish Office at (573) 335-7667.