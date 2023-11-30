Prayer 11-30-23

More to explore
-
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action2Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
-
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
-
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
-
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 yearsSaturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
-
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
-
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
-
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
-
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
-
Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless4An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
-
Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
-
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation to host benefit concertThe SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present "Sounds of the Season", an annual Christmas spectacular at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church at 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The benefit, now in its 28th year, supports local...
-
Fraley to run for Jackson aldermen candidacy1Eric Fraley, assistant vice president and loan officer for Alliance Bank in Jackson, has announced his intention to run for a Ward 1 seat on the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Fraley has worked for Alliance Bank since 2017 and is a longtime Jackson...
-
Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash back againFor the 21st year, the Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash will collect toys for local children during a downtown live music, pub crawl Friday, Dec. 8. There are three entry fees to choose from: a new, unwrapped toy; $10 cash; or the purchase of a $20 Happy...
-
-
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
-
SEMO celebrates Christmas with Winterfest light event, concertsSoutheast Missouri State University will host a variety of events to celebrate the Christmas season. SEMO is inviting members of the community to Winterfest, a holiday light event, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The event will include a lighted path...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve truck saleCape Girardeau County Commission members approved the replacement of a vehicle for Missouri's 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office on Monday, Nov. 27. The commissioners voted unanimously to allow the office to retire a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado...
-
Photo Gallery 11/28/23Parade of Lights
-
-
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
-
Most read 11/27/23New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
-
Feed My Starving Children packing event to be held this weekend1The Feed My Starving Children packaging event will be held from Friday, Dec.1, through Sunday, Dec 3, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program...
-
Steve Stroder running for Jackson alderman position1Jackson resident Steve Stroder has announced he intends to run for the city's Board of Aldermen to represent the Ward 4. "I grew up in Jackson and the first 26 years of my life I spent in Jackson," Stroder said. "I grew to really love the community...
-
Kennett planning events during total solar eclipse in April1KENNETT, Mo. The City of Kennett will be in the path of totality of the upcoming solar eclipse in the spring, and the Kennett Chamber of Commerce is planning events to take advantage of being a prime viewing area for the rare event, which is now...
-
Most read 11/27/23New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
-
Photo Gallery 11/26/235th Annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingBefore the tree was lit, people gathered for the local food trucks, hot chocolate and free s'mores stations. Live Christmas music was played by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and sang by Christmas carolers. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special visit, and...
-
-
Local News 11/25/23Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11-27--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 16, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Local News 11/24/23Cape boil water advisory ends before original durationA significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau was under a boil water advisory for most of the Thanksgiving holiday. City officials issued the order about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a water main break. Originally, the advisory was to stay in place...
-
Most read 11/24/23Thanksgiving tradition3
-
Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
-
Cape Central High School to use low tech to combat student cellphone use in classrooms23Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours. The district already...
-
City of Cape Girardeau: Late mail no excuse for late payments12The City of Cape Girardeau is reminding its residents that just because a bill arrives late in the mail, that doesn't mean the due date has changed. Acknowledging that mail delays are "a headache for both residents and staff," the city issued the...
-
Most read 11/21/23Cape Girardeau City Council rejects funding for sheltering homeless in winter weather25Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather. At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director...