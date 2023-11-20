Santa Claus to Visit the Bootheel Youth Museum

Bootheel Youth Museum Pancakes with Santa Saturday, December 2, 2023

The Bootheel Youth Museums annual Christmas celebration Pancakes with Santa will be on Saturday, December 2nd from 8 am to 10:00 am (everyone in line as of 10 a.m. will get to visit Santa). Visit the winter wonderland and join Santa for pancakes, a photo, a stuffed animal and children Pre-K through 6th grade can visit to the Kids Only Gift Shop. This event is free to the public, donations welcome. Malden Lions Club will be on hand to make pancakes, there will be a gift room so children can select gifts from Mom and Dad (each child gets tickets for two gifts free of charge) and Santa will be there for photos. Toys for Tots has partnered with Santa to make sure every child goes home with a plush critter this year!

The Kids Only Gift Room is chock full of great gifts this year, thanks to an Elfs from Malden Auction House and our good friend Donna Prenger. There is yard art, festive door mats, flashlights, jewelry, collectibles, socks, car bike racks, gloves, hats its a mini big box store in there. There will be Elves (Malden Middle School Beta Club) on hand to help wrap presents. The Kids Only Gift Shop provides children with a unique opportunity to experience the joy of giving. If youve got a white elephant collection in the spare room consider donating them to the Kids Only Gift Room. Each child Pre-K through 6th grade and folks with special needs receives two free tickets to the gift room.

Looking to spread a little Christmas Cheer? We need volunteers to help with Pancake with Santa. Last year the event hosted 884 guests. If you dont have time to volunteer but would still like to help make this event a success, please consider donating items for the Kids Only Gift Shop. Children shop with a Elf so parents can be surprised on Christmas morning and we limit the number of children in the gift room so anxious children have a calm experience.

The museum will be free on Dec 2 from 10 to 4. The Bootheel Youth Museum has hundreds of hands-on activities and 25,000 square feet of themed exhibition spaces including: BYM Children Village, This Island Mars: A Space Adventure, Missouri Nature, Shadow Room, Bubble Room Sun, Earth, Universe and Punkys Lab. Nearly 80,000 children have enjoyed a variety of educational enriching programs. The Bootheel Youth Museum has had over 625,000 visitors in its history. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 700A. North Douglass St. (Business Highway 25) in Malden Missouri, please call 573-276-3600 or visit bootheelyouthmuseum.org for more information.