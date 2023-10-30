Elite Travel, Inc. attends Event Planning Premier Event in Branson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Elite Travel, Inc. travel advisor and public relations travel specialist, Jamie D Shultz, attended the Destination Midwest event in Branson, Missouri.

Destination Midwest is a premier conference for event planners from across the country to connect with Midwest meeting suppliers. This event was hosted by Branson's tourism board, Explore Branson and NorthStar Meetings Group. The event consisted of one-on-one networking with coordinators from Chicago, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and many other Midwestern cities. Shultz also explored and familiarized herself with the most popular Midwest vacation destination which is Branson. While attending the event, Shultz performed site inspections at several popular accommodations and attractions including Silver Dollar City for the annual Harvest Festival.

The Destination Midwest was informative and different from previous events I have attended. It was great to learn more about the event planning side of the tourism industry. I also made connections with vendors & tourism boards in Branson and different Midwestern hotspots. I am excited to use what I have learned to help curate one-of-kind experiences for my clients, stated Shultz.

To end the event, Shultz attended a group dinner at the Top of the Rock at Big Cedar Lodge. Here she had the opportunity to hear about exciting updates in Branson such as Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, the area's new event center.

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact them at 573-334-1234 or jamied@elitetravelinc.com or visit them www.elite-trips.com.