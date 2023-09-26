Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club 3rd Annual Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament This Saturday

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club will hold its Third Annual Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament this Saturday, Septemeber 30 at The Library (Downtown Cape) with bags flying at 3:30pm!

The tournament is double elimination and the event will feature the 'Special Glasses Throw', 'Backwards Throw', 50/50% Raffle and more! Will there be winner of the 'Special Glasses Throw' again this year?

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club, founded in 1992, would like to thank the many sponsors participating in this year's tournament. They and the participants help fund several projects ranging from disaster relief (Lions Clubs International Foundation plus the local clubs funded over $20,000 following the tornado at Glenallen) to helping the visually impaired both locally and around the world! The club's Corporate Sponsor, Leet EyeCare is also a Corporate Sponsor of KidSight MO, the organization that screened over 42,000 young children last fiscal year.

The cost per team is $30 and the club has a VENMO account. Visit the Cape Evening Lions Club Facebook Page for more information.