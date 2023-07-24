New Dance Studio Opens in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeaus newest dance studio, Encore Dance Academy, will open for classes on Tuesday, September 5th. Class registration is currently open online at encoremodance.com where students ages 3-18 can enroll in dance classes such as ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, and more!

The mission of Encore Dance Academy is to train and educate young students in multiple styles of dance by offering solid and vigorous technique, fun and vital educational experiences, and exciting performance opportunities. The aim of the studio, says owner, Hilary Peterson, is to empower young students through dance in a friendly and family-oriented environment.

Peterson decided to open Encore Dance Academy to enhance the local community and share her passion for dance. I have lived in Cape Girardeau for almost 20 years and wanted to give back with my passion and energy for dance. I believe that dance builds self-confidence and teamwork and I want to teach those skills to students of all ages.

Parents and children interested in Encore Dance Academy can attend an Open House on Saturday, August 26th from 10am-1pm to try out mini classes, tour the studio, and meet the staff.