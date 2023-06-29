News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-29-23
O Lord Jesus, we praise you, for you are the Alpha and the Omega. Amen.
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city managerThe Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape GirardeauThe Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phaseThe Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water. Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish bass, catfish and bluegill were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth...
Southeast Missouri farmers face drought conditions, raising per acre costsAs summer temperatures reach triple digits, Southeast Missouri farmers are coping with a lack of rain that some are already defining as a drought. Gov. Mike Parson has already taken some steps to relieve drought conditions, allowing emergency access...
Neelyville School Board member calls for resignationsNEELYVILLE, Mo. A member of the Neelyville Board of Education asked three of its other members to resign Tuesday, June 27, after a former board president spoke out concerning the current state of the organization. Former board member John French...
Two Cape Girardeau residents arrested on felony warrants in Marble HillTwo Cape Girardeau residents were arrested Sunday, June 25, in Marble Hill, Missouri, on felony warrants. The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Marble Hill Police Department received information two people with active warrants were in a...
Man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for arson, multiple other offensesU.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday, June 28, sentenced Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, to 12 1/2 years in prison for committing arsons at Mark Twain National Forest in Rolla, Missouri, and assaulting a U.S. Forest...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/29/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 22, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care6Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri. Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in...
Local property manager Dave Soto runs for legislatureRepublican Dave Soto, owner of Cape Girardeau's Soto Property Solutions, is running for the state General Assembly, hoping to succeed term-limited Rick Francis in Perryville's District 145. Soto, 67, is a member of Missouri REALTORS and has served...
Canadian wildfires lead to poor air quality for Southeast MissouriCanadian wildfire smoke has led to air quality readings in the red zone Wednesday, June 28, for Southeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Justin Gibbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approves $87 million budget1Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Monday, June 26. According to the budget report, the district projected a beginning balance of $29 million as of Saturday,...
Cape Girardeau Police Department to use ShotSpotter to curb celebratory gunfire over holiday weekend2The Cape Girardeau Police Department will use the city's ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts technology to curb celebratory gunfire over the Fourth of July holiday. In a news release, CGPD stated celebratory gunfire "often has tragic results" when...
SEMO District Fair headliners released5The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
Cape Girardeau firefighters extinguish fireCape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on O'Connell Drive in Cape Girardeau. Units arrived on the scene and found heavy fire in the front corner of the residence. CGFD firefighters rescued a man and his...
Scott City Police Department warns of spoofed phone number scamIn a recent Facebook post, the Scott City Police Department warned of a spoof phone number scam posing as Amick-Burnett Funeral Home. The spoofed phone number would call and ask for people's "personal information to change or get life insurance."...
Ameren Missouri, SoutheastHEALTH mark energy efficiency partnershipRepresentatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient. The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center...
Cape Girardeau police announce July Neighborhood Roll Calls1Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced July dates for its ongoing "Neighborhood Roll Call" program. Residents are invited to attend the 7 p.m. evening patrol briefings at the following city intersections to interact with officers and express...
2 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
SEMO Athletics looks to build on momentum with community supportSeveral years ago, SEMO Athletics set out on a mission to graduate champions -- to build the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference, whose student-athletes walk across the stage on commencement day with a championship ring on one...
Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian holds outdoor story time1First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour program during the summer. At 10 a.m. each Tuesday at Peace Park on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, there will be a free, all-ages storytelling. Former teacher Brenda Randolph is one...
Car pulled from Black River; occupant reportedly taken to hospitalPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. First responders recovered an empty maroon 2014 Chrysler passenger vehicle from the Black River on Sunday afternoon, June 25. Poplar Bluff firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a car in the river at Sportsman Park Boat...
Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House5A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor5Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...
First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completion1A new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports. Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of...
SoutheastHEALTH warns of potential data breach stemming from former vendor3SoutheastHEALTH put out a news release Thursday, June 22, stating the company learned of a potential data breach involving a former billing vendor, ITX. The release stated a SoutheastHEALTH patient received a letter from ITX informing them of the...
Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson7Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue....