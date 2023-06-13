*Menu
Mural being painted by Lexi Triplett at the Scott City Riverside Regional Library

User-submitted story by Joyce Luten
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Lexi at the wall.

Since finishing the new Event Room which was added to the Scott City Library space for programs, it was decided by our Riverside Regional Board to have Lexi Triplett paint a wall mural in the new Event Room. She has started on the mural and will complete in about 2 weeks. We are looking forward to this addition to our Event room and hope all who attend programs will enjoy it!

Lexi working

