*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Jackson FFA attends 95th Annual State Convention

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Taylor Myers
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Pictured from left to right: Front Row: Charlotte Cook, Emma Williams, Summer Wadley, Rileigh Parker, Elisha Thompson, Erica Amelunke, Allie Eifert, Taylor Myers Second Row: Brody McCallister, Will Thomas, Shelby Bollinger, Brady Fisher, Kelby Engelen, Trustin Lappe, Dyllan Scheffer, Shawn Bradley Back Row: Josey Meier, Dylan Aufdenburg, Ty Bollinger, Austin Bodenstein, Autumn McBryde, Braden Schmidt.

Jackson FFA attends the 95th annual Missouri FFA State Convention! While at state convention Jackson FFA spent their time competing, receiving awards, going to leadership sessions, and listening to speakers!Congratulations to our award recipients! Awards Received: Proficiency Awards- Autumn McBryde, Poultry Production, Missouri AgriBusiness Academy- Ty Bollinger, Josey Meier, State Degree- Josey Meier

Comments