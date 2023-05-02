*Menu
Cape Girardeau County Tax Liens for April 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during April are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

* Gordon J. Brookman, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Ann Brookman, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Edgewater Glass Co. Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Clare I. Crouch, William E. Crouch, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Michael A. Bartlett, Angela M. Carapella, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Tiffany Schopp, Timothy R. Schopp, Missouri Department of Revenue

* David B. Wallace, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Derek R. Summers, Missouri Department of Revenue

* William G. McAdams, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Clarence L. Bodenstein, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Daniel M. Frazier, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Jeffrey L. Davidson, Stephany J. Davidson, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Joyce A. Williams, Willie Williams, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Kelly D. Key, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Michelle L Cochran, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Kimberly D. Robinson, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Cortney D.Woodson, Missouri Department of Revenue

TAX LIENS PARTIALLY DISCHARGED

* Donny D. Chilton, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)