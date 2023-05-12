House of Paws offers full-service dog grooming

House of Paws Grooming Salon, located at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, specializes in full-service dog grooming in a fun and loving atmosphere. Whether its a simple bath or full groom, we groom your dog to breed standard or your preference. We take care of your furry family members like theyre our own.

The House was founded on the principle that we love our furry clients and groom to keep them happy, healthy and comfortable. Our goal is to be an integral part of your dogs care and partner with you. We know that the best grooming helps in the overall health of your dog, and we are happy to educate, so we can be a team, said owner Ashley Hahs.

Years of combined grooming experience give us the knowledge to positively affect your dogs well-being, so call or text 573-335-PAWS (7297) for an appointment and become a new House Guest.