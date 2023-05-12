The Lutheran Home looks to the future after 50th anniversary

Over the last 50 years, The Lutheran Home has grown from a small, 60-bed nursing home to a vibrant, 36-acre campus housing more than 400 people.

In 2022, The Lutheran Home celebrated their 50-year anniversary of serving the community through independent and assisted living, skilled care, memory care, rehabilitation, home health and hospice services.

As they look forward, the Lutheran Home is continually improving their facilities to provide the best quality-of-life for patients, families and employees. Their Saxony Village is being updated to include improved common spaces, a lounge and a movie theatre.

The recently rebranded Providence Home Health & Hospice services have been integrated into their Providence Rehab to Home team for a more seamless continuum to those in their care. In the Health Center, a new inpatient hospice wing will open in summer 2023 to better serve patient and families during the most difficult times.

In the more than 50 years weve been privileged to serve this community, our commitment to delivering top-quality, compassionate care has never wavered, said chief operating officer, Teresa Brown. As weve grown and expanded our services, weve maintained an outcome-focused approach with an emphasis on a high quality-of-life.

To learn more about their services, visit their website at thelutheranhomecape.com.