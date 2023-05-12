SoutheastHEALTH continues to expand facilities, serves as regional hub

With the recent opening of its new, $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services, SoutheastHEALTH continues to position itself as a regional hub for healthcare services.

The center, along with the nearby Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Behavioral Hospital, further defines the health systems West Campus facilities as a patient-centered option for outpatient services. The Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services houses Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Southeast Womens Integrated Health and Southeast Breast Health. Planning will begin soon for a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center on this site.

The Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services is Phase 2 of a $125 million, multi-phase project that is the largest in the history of SoutheastHEALTH. Phase 2 includes another $50 million for a renovation of Southeast Hospitals Emergency Services Department, conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms and renovations to the Administrative Clinical Building at 1708 Lacey, across from the hospital. These projects will all be completed by early 2024.

Safe, Quality Healthcare

Southeast Hospital received an A for the sixth consecutive time in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes Southeasts achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

For the state of Missouri, Southeast Hospital is one out of 14 hospitals to have received this achievement for fall 2022, and Southeast is one out of four Missouri hospitals to earn this distinction six times in a row.

SoutheastHEALTH to Join

Mercy Health System

SoutheastHEALTH in January announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Mercy Health System of Chesterfield, Mo., to join Mercy Health System as a full member of the System.

As part of Mercy, Southeast will strengthen access to affordable care, bring specialty health services not before available in our region, continue to grow the First Option Health Plan, upgrade electronic medical records and more. Southeast is on target for a final agreement to be completed in late June, after which the regulatory approval process begins. It is anticipated that the process will be completed in late fall.