Jackson Chamber wins Missouri State Chamber award
Friday, May 12, 2023
The Jackson, Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce is much more than ribbon cuttings and monthly breakfasts.
We work hard behind the scenes to recruit, retain, and expand business and industry, said Brian Gerau, CEO of Jackson Chamber. We attract outside interests and put local people together. And we love every minute of it!
The Jackson Chamber recently won a Missouri State Chamber award for their annual banquet held at the Rock N Roll Drive-in theatre in Chaffee. Gerau said they felt it was important to recognize Chamber leadership and business accomplishments, even though we were in the thralls of the pandemic. He said the banquet also symbolized resiliency and the ability to successfully manage situations out of their control and promote business success.
The Jackson Chamber is the epitome of commitment to community, growth and service, said Laura Findlay of the Bank of Missouri Loan Department.
They are truly dedicated to the Jackson community, and I am proud to serve on their board, said Beth Keller of Business Services with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Gerau said, sustainability is key in this profession, and they have sustained over 500 happy members that see a benefit in being involved in The Jackson Chamber.