Jackson Chamber wins Missouri State Chamber award

The Jackson, Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce is much more than ribbon cuttings and monthly breakfasts.

We work hard behind the scenes to recruit, retain, and expand business and industry, said Brian Gerau, CEO of Jackson Chamber. We attract outside interests and put local people together. And we love every minute of it!

The Jackson Chamber recently won a Missouri State Chamber award for their annual banquet held at the Rock N Roll Drive-in theatre in Chaffee. Gerau said they felt it was important to recognize Chamber leadership and business accomplishments, even though we were in the thralls of the pandemic. He said the banquet also symbolized resiliency and the ability to successfully manage situations out of their control and promote business success.

The Jackson Chamber is the epitome of commitment to community, growth and service, said Laura Findlay of the Bank of Missouri Loan Department.

They are truly dedicated to the Jackson community, and I am proud to serve on their board, said Beth Keller of Business Services with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Gerau said, sustainability is key in this profession, and they have sustained over 500 happy members that see a benefit in being involved in The Jackson Chamber.