Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Participated in Wreaths Across America Day 2022

Seven cadet members, three senior members, and one prospective cadet from the Local Civil Air Patrol Squadron, NCR-MO-127 Trail of Tears Composite Squadron participated in the Wreaths Across America Ceremony and wreath laying at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson, Missouri on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022. The Color Guard Members C/SrA N. Harris, C/SSgt P. Allred, C/SrA S. Jones, and C/SrA M. Kuntze presented the Colors during the ceremony. Follow the ceremony, the squadron members and several of their family members joined volunteers from our community to help lay 1,200 wreaths on the veteran graves at Russell Heights. Additional community members laid 200 wreaths on veteran graves at the nearby City Cemetery.

Please consider helping by sponsoring wreaths for Wreaths Across American 2023 so that we can once again honor all the veterans at Russell Height sand City Cemeteries in Jackson. www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/MO0073P

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organizations mission  Remember, Honor and Teach  is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,400 veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. Visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/MO0073P for more information.

About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron

The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov or our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.

About Missouri Wing

The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.

About Civil Air Patrol

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAPs 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAPs Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.