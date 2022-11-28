Shop local this holiday season at Corys Ace Hardware

Shop local this holiday season at Corys Ace Hardware
Sponsored Content
Monday, November 28, 2022
Kickstart your holiday shopping at Corys Ace Hardware your locally-owned hardware store in Cape Girardeau.
We strive to provide the best service and have knowledgeable staff on hand to help answer any of your questions.
We carry the best brands around including Stihl, DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, Ego, Yeti, Weber, Brumate, Big Green Egg, Traeger and Blackstone and are just around the block with tons of gifts in stock for everyone on your list!