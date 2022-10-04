*Menu
Cape Girardeau County tax liens September 2022

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during September are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

OTM Contracting, OTM Contracting LLC, IRs

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Gordon Craig Mitchel, Missouri Department of Revenue (8)

Heartland Women Specialists PC, Missouri Department of Revenue

Helen Deuser, Missouri Department of Revenue

Calvin E. Smart, Missouri Department of Revenue

Kenda Estes, Missouri Department of Revenue

Bayne LTD, Missouri Department of Revenue

Triple L. Contracting Inc, Missouri Department of Revenue, (3)

Hootie Enterprises LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

D&L Pest Control Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

Joe Grojean Excavating Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue (4)

Lixco, LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue (5)

River City Health Clinic Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

Reuben Hotop, Missouri Department of Revenue

Preferred Maintenance Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue (7)

Cheryl A. Noel, Larry W. Noel, IRS

Guardian Land Group Inc., IRS

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

Health Careers Foundation, Missouri Department of Revenue