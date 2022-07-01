Natural Health Organic Foods owner talks importance of locally produced items

Since 1996, Natural Health Organic Foods has been a source of locally produced items, including eggs from Family Friendly Farm, honey from Riverbend Honey and Shady Lane, rice from Cahokia Rice and Inland Cape, gluten-free baked goods from Mandys Gluten-Free Bakery, milk and poultry products from Farmstead Farms and grass-fed beef from Sunny Ridge Farm.

We have carried some of these products for 20-plus years, said co-owner Becky Brown.

Carrying a full line of vitamin and herbal supplements, bulk foods, natural grocery and body care products, Brown and her husband Mike are proud to partner with small, local farmers concerned about sustainable practices and bringing only the highest quality products to Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas.

Providing local products to our customers, said Brown, is not only beneficial to these farmers who are members of our community, but offering local products reduces the carbon footprint to bring these products to the marketplace. Thats better for you and better for the environment.

Natural Health Organic Foods is located at 135 S Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau. Their phone number is (573) 339-0054.