News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-6-22
O Father God, blessed be your name, the name above all names. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation2Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...
-
Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underwayThe construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building,...
-
Cape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese cultureCape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese culture There is no shortage of things happening this week at Cape Girardeau Public Library. In addition to the summer reading kickoff and Scholastic Book Fair, something new to...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-6-221City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16 Financial affairs n Motion...
-
-
-
Reps. Barry Hovis, Jamie Burger signal continued gas tax hike support despite spiraling pump prices21This story is updated. With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the...
-
'We are trying to build something': Ebb and Flow to support local punk rock1Saturday evening, Ebb and Flow Fermentations on 11 South Spanish Street will host a "Spring Slam" rock concert, from 5 to 11 p.m. A number of local rock bands are lined up to perform Saturday (June 4). PFR, The Scatterguns, Guy Morgan, Community...
-
Local school administrators say they are ready for emergency situations28The massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school -- one which left 21 dead -- marked the nation's 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week. Schools' handling of active shooters, an increasingly familiar aspect of American school...
-
Playing around
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and possible action n Discuss quotes for lien searches for the county collector's office n Discuss and approve vendor to...
-
Online gas tax refund claim form now available8Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money. Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website,...
-
Five Cape Girardeau buildings set to be demolished2Five buildings on the City of Cape Girardeau's endangered buildings list are set to be demolished in the coming months. The addresses are: 535 S. Benton St.; 16 Henderson Ave.; 1010 Jefferson Ave.; 1220 S. Pacific St.; 543 S. Pacific St. Four of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concerts begin WednesdayBetween disruptive renovations of the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park and COVID restrictions, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band moved is concerts last year to a new indoor venue at Cape Girardeau Central High School's Kinder Hall. Neil Casey,...
-
-
Moving ahead with county jail expansion and old courthouse renovation plans1Three contractors have responded to a request for qualifications (RFQ) for planned design-build work to expand the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson and to renovate the nearby historic 1908 courthouse. The latter structure has been vacant since...
-
Free Wine at National Juried ExhibitionOn Friday, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a national juried exhibition. Although "jury" is a word commonly associated with the legal world, it is also used in the art world to refer to shows curated by experts. "It means we put out a...
-
Natural gas prices soar locally and nationally2Alongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year. While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the...
-
Downpour causes minor flooding on Scott City street3On Wednesday, a heavy downpour of rain caused minor flooding on East Hickory Street near Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. City administrator Dustin Whitworth said the 4 inches of rain fell Wednesday evening. "The rain started maybe around...
-
-
Spiraling gas prices seemingly haven't curtailed driving, SEMO econ prof says24Johnny Cash had a best-selling song, "Five Feet High and Rising," a first-person account recalling his family's experience fleeing floodwaters threatening their home in 1937. Eventually, the legendary singer-songwriter's lyrics reveal when the water...
-
Happy Campers Project returns this summerDuring June and July, local children can increase their artistic palettes by attending camps provided by multiple organizations in the downtown Cape Girardeau area. The Happy Campers Project was started last year to bridge the gap for children who...
-
Lineup announced for fourth Shipyard Music FestivalThe Shipyard Music Festival has announced the lineup for the fourth annual event. Set to take place Sept. 23 and 24, artists Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk and 13 additional national and regional acts are...
-
SEMO Food Bank says many hungry families face tough choices1Officials of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, based in Sikeston, Missouri, and soon to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson, are out with key findings from a recently issued statewide report on hunger, titled "Food Assistance and...
-
Artist Don Sahli reflects on his work, exhibit at Crisp Museum1"They called him the 'Russian Bear,'" Don Sahli recalled of his mentor, the late Sergei Bongart, a Russian painter who grew up in the now-besieged city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Sahli, whose work is currently on exhibit at Southeast Missouri State...
-
Poplar Bluff VA to host suicide prevention summitThe John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will host a virtual support summit from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 24. The theme for the summit will be "Suicide Prevention: Care for Caregivers and Veterans," a news...
-
Most read 6/1/22Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announcedOfficials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11...
-
-
SNAP, SEMO Moms Demand Action to hold prayer walk for Gun Violence Awareness Day31From Friday through Sunday, local groups are encouraging residents in the area to wear orange and will hold community events in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day during the weekend. Leslie Washington of the local Moms Demand Action...
-
Send-A-Friend moving to new locationSend-A-Friend, the online care package for-profit started by 2017 Jackson High School graduate and entrepreneur Tyler Macke, has outgrown its Jackson location and has purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland. Macke...
-
Four Southeast Missouri broker/owners discuss changing real estate marketLocal brokerages have weighed in, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, about the altered landscape for buying and selling homes, what Fortune magazine last week called a "Great Deceleration." The venerable business publication said the...
-
Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over seventh deathKANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder...
-
Most read 5/27/22Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County10Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. "There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state...