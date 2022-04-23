The road to progress: Completion of center junction leads to business upswing, potential for future development
The diverging diamond interchange constructed off mile marker 99 between Jackson and Cape Girardeau was completed ahead of schedule, but not without creating some setback for local businesses during construction. Its opening has now led to an upswing, say some business owners.
MoDOT began construction on the junction the replacement of two highway overpasses and the development of the new interchange in 2020 at the same time COVID-19 cases in the United States began to rise, along with the price of materials for construction. The process included replacing and redesigning aging bridge structures. The project totaled $17.4 million and was completed by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Penzel Construction of Jackson.
Setbacks:
Many drivers, who commuted through exit 99 to work, experienced an increase in their drive time traveling to and from work during the construction.
During the second week of Oct. 2020 the construction encountered dirt problems on the north and southbound ends of the construction area according to Penzel project manager Howard Hemman. The problems arose from the dirt containing too much moisture in order to complete final concrete pours.
Weather also interrupted work on the bridges and interchange periodically during construction.
Business activity around the junction:
Phillips 66-Winks gas station, located at 2505 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Cape Girardeau, opened in Dec. 2020 in the middle of the center junction construction. The Phillips 66 gas station initially made little money, according to store general manager Stan Cutler. But that soon changed.
As soon as people kind of got used to the whole configuration, it became night and day. Weve gotten so much busier, Cutler said.
According to Cutler, Winks is under different ownership, and he believes the location of the gas station was decided on because of the close proximity to the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, located at 2526 Jim Drury Way in Cape Girardeau.
The gas station recently installed Tesla Supercharger stations, which charges Tesla cars in 25 to 45 minutes. The cars dashboard application notifies drivers of the level of charge of the car and where nearby charge stations are located.
Were definitely on that app now, so while they are driving down the interstate and they are getting low and see we are the only one [with Tesla branded chargers], they make us their destination, Carver said.
Winks is one of several locations in Cape Girardeau that includes charging stations for electric automobiles. Other locations include Schnucks, Cape Century Casino, Best Western Plus Cape Girardeau/Jackson and AC Brase Arena.
Best Western Plus of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, located at 3003 S. Old Orchard Road, in Jackson also began construction of the hotel around the same time as Winks and experienced the same decrease then increase in business as construction ramped up and then was completed.
Tinki Patel, assistant manager of the Best Western location, said the junction looks great and it is a lot easier to get around.
Construction did hurt us a little bit, she said. People who are a little bit older were trying to avoid getting into the construction zone. There are still some days where its not as good as others, but the completion of the junction has also made it better for people to attend events at the sportsplex during the weekends. It helps them get around to events sooner.
Patel said she appreciates how the traffic flow has improved since the junction was completed and the simplicity of driving her route to work each day.
Janet and Blake Ackmen, owners of Delmonicos in Jackson, had worries prior to the center junction construction that they would have to close the restaurants doors due to the pandemic. The construction process both disrupted and added to their business, and Blake noticed a significant change in his drive to work each day.
Youre looking at a lot of different factors, mask mandates, flare-ups, breakouts and other things. As far as the junction though, the workers would come in, and I appreciate that on the positive side, he said. Personally, driving through it was like a big city traffic rush on some days.
But, I do understand that, its growing pains and part of the growing process is taking on a little bit of that.
Blake also spoke on the setbacks Penzel Construction and MoDOT faced during construction.
With construction you always have setbacks or supply issues. It didnt seem like it dragged on, and they got the job done, Blake said. They made it nice and neat, and structurally, it had do be done, because the old bridge was falling apart.
Business development
Jackson Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau said the new center junction improved the accessibility of traffic between Cape and Jackson with the installation of the diverging diamond interchange.
During the construction it was touch and go because some of the accessibility towards some of the hotels in that area was very limited, but the construction got done ahead of schedule, he said. I think they [the hotel owners] are very happy now. Visibility with the hotels is also high, so I think they are very happy.
Gerau also said regarding the brand new intersection, the chamber has been working with retailers, developers and franchises in order to increase future business developments off exit 99.
Theres always talks with developers and retailers on what we can do to best use the property kind of surrounding the junction or the diverging diamond, as they now call it, he said. Were working hard to try and get businesses to look at that area, so I think it will grow most definitely.
John Thompson, interim director for Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET, likes the intangibles that came out of the construction project, the use of local suppliers for materials, and the citys attention to infrastructure.
The local concrete came from McDonalds Concrete and SEMO Ready Mix, he said. All of the employees of Penzel Construction and all the subcontractors involved with that are local.
As they say, that dollar turns over multiple times within a community. Some suggest as many as seven times in your community. The guy that worked an hourly wage out on the job site spent his money at Harps or Schnucks for groceries.
Center junction is now fully-operational including traffic lights and there are fewer slow downs in traffic between Jackson and Cape Girardeau for commuters, along with no construction zones.
-
-
Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest1Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project. Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com. At...
-
Commission sets deposit for old Cape Girardeau County courthouse bathroom useCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson. "We've had several...
-
Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle2Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto. Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday...
-
All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10. In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were...
-
Rotary Club to host youth leadership summit SundayLocal Rotarians will honor students of academic excellence at an event Sunday. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau will hold their first leadership summit from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Century Casino-Cape Girardeau. The club will honor the...
-
Charleston man jailed on drug chargesSCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City, Missouri. On Monday, Scott City Police Officer Justin Bodendieck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment...
-
Man arrested after chase through hospitalAuthorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 21 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
Dogwood-Azalea Festival offers activities, eventsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston's dogwoods and azaleas may be the stars of the annual four-day festival in their honor, but in addition to taking in the town's sights, there are many activities and events for all ages to enjoy this weekend. The 54th...
-
Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soonThe top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months. The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently...
-
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence plans first-time event SaturdaySoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North. "It's our first time for this and we hope it...
-
United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling eventIndividuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event. The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South....
-
MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 9314Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due...
-
Lights, camera, action Fault Line Film Festival returns this weekend to SEMO campusThe Fault Line Film Festival is back this year and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The event is a film festival at which students from Southeast Missouri State University and other schools can submit...
-
SEMO center donates playground communication boards to local schools2Local students who have difficulty communicating verbally will get a little help expressing themselves thanks to a project by Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Center for Speech and Hearing raised $500 to create communication boards. The...
-
Paddlewheeler due in Cape Girardeau this weekBarring a last-minute change in schedule, American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape, said the boat will dock near the...
-
Lemon Drop fundraising benefits local hospitals1Jackson-based Walks with Nate LLC, through its Lemon Drop Long Drive event, raised more than $20,000 on April 2 for testicular cancer awareness. Nate Gautier, account manager for rustmedia, a cancer survivor, will deliver checks Friday to Saint...
-
-
Arkansas man arrested in Cape County for alleged child molestationAn Arkansas man was taken into custody Sunday for alleged child molestation in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Zackary T. Gourley, 20, after he allegedly molested a juvenile who was...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/21/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 14 n Approval of closed session minutes of April 14 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this...
-
Strong April for Cape Girardeau County tax collection1All four funds monitored by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson posted notable year-over-year increases in April. Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show the general sales tax with revenue of...
-
SEMO, Mineral Area directed to mediate territorial dispute12Officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College will have about a month to settle their differences with regard to higher education offerings in Cape Girardeau County, and if they cannot hammer out an agreement, a state...
-
Second annual Muddy River Marathon to take place at the end of AprilMore than 400 runners will go on a tour of Cape Girardeau as they run in the second annual Muddy River Marathon. It will consist of three race formats -- full marathon, half marathon and half marathon relay. Course changes have been made for this...
-
-
Most read 4/19/22Kinder eyes first 100 days as new Cape Girardeau mayor3Ascending to be mayor of Cape Girardeau began a long time ago for Stacy Kinder. Kinder was sworn in Monday after winning the city's mayoral election April 4 over incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes. Her public service started in 2018. Kinder was elected...
-
-
City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions10Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for...
-
Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalized1One person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m....
-
Most read 4/16/22Jackson school district appeals latest ruling in Total Electric lawsuit13Jackson R-2 School District has appealed a recent local court ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the district's events center. Counsel for the district filed the appeal to the Eastern District of the state Court of Appeals on Thursday. The appeal...
-
Most read 4/16/22Woman's disappearance still a mystery 43 years laterForty-three years after a Scott County woman went missing while working a day shift at self-service gas station, her family, law enforcement and community members continue to ask the question: What happened to Cheryl Anne Scherer? "It's one of the...