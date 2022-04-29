Following banner year, Dr. Seth Hudson says its all about helping patients enjoy a better quality of life

Aaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine

It has been a huge year for Hudson Chiropractic.

They were recognized with the 2021 Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award. For the seventh consecutive year, the practice was voted the No. 1 Chiropractic Clinic in the Southeast Missourians Peoples Choice Awards.

However, if you ask Dr. Seth Hudson, managing partner and CEO, he and his team are most proud of helping their patients feel like theyve been heard, healed and able to enjoy a better quality of life.

I think some of the awards and accolades we have attained show we are striving to always hit that mission, Dr. Hudson said.

Hudson Chiropractic has grown up to 20 times from when it started in 2014. They now have four chiropractors and 13 treatment rooms at their Cape Girardeau office to help as many people as they can. Additionally, Dr. Christopher Crawford joined company ownership in January 2021.

Hudson and Crawford are proud to say this growth comes from their staff treating each patient as an individual and each case as an opportunity to help someone enjoy a better quality of life.