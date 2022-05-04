Innovative Supply to open new Jackson storefront
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Innovative Supply, a local janitorial and industrial supply company, is celebrating the opening of their new storefront in Jackson this spring.
The business started in 1994 as a supplier of industrial cleaning supplies to businesses in Southeast Missouri and the surrounding areas.
We started out with a card table and an 800 number, said Tim McDowell, co-owner with his wife Susan, of Innovative Supply. We now house all stock and supplies in our main warehouse, as well as a fully stocked store open to the public.
Family-owned-and-operated by the McDowells and their three sons, Innovative Supply serves a wide range of customers from day cares and schools to medical offices and national manufacturers.
The McDowells believe its important their customers can put a face to the name of their supplier.
Were the same guy all the way through from sale to delivery, McDowell said. Were proud of our commitment to customer service and quality products.