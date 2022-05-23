Stifel Nicolaus combines award-winning research with local relationships
Established in 1890 in St. Louis, Missouri, Stifel Nicolaus has proven itself as one of the nations leading brokerage and investment banking firms.
With more than 320 offices throughout 44 states and the District of Columbia, Stifels philosophy on investing is grounded on a more than century-old tradition of trust, understanding, and solid, studied advice.
Stifel has a long history of providing quality investment advice and a wide range of products and services.
Stifels Cape Girardeau office has proudly served the community for almost 20 years providing the local community with investment services and resources that are second to none.
We have always felt that great client relationships are based on honest advice and mutual respect rather than the amount of an individuals assets, said first vice president of investments Dave Maxton.
Financial adviser Chance Franklin said: Stifel has the right formula for both advisers and clients. I am equipped with endless capabilities, technology and award-winning research, all while not being limited on how to run my practice.
To get in touch with a local Stifel adviser, call their offices at 573-335-8454.