Local "Dugger Type" Family Van hunting for family of 13

The Lord has burdened my heart and several of us to help our friends the Griffin family a newer van. Their old 1999 (23 years old) ford 350 has almost 200,000 miles on it, the heat and air don't work and there is 13 of them. They were willing to take some of their tax refund to fix up the old fan but really they need their money to add a bedroom for their family. This Godly family lives for Jesus and has adopted 4 of these children and I am soo very proud of them! I'm asking all their friends to help us with this project. What we need: #1) A suitable Van (much newer with heat and air and fewer miles) #2) donations to pay for it. Ways to donate is to give directly to Father's Arms 1400 Main Street Scott City. Send in on paypal @ paypal.me/fafgive with a note "van for griffins". I have 3 donations pledged already for a portion of this need. If you see a possible van we could buy OR have a donation PLEASE take action. It is so seldom that I see Godly families this size anymore. What an inspiration!! We Love you Jared, Kathy, Chloe, Claire, Liam, Remington, Addie, Molly, Skyla, Levi, Maggie, Emmalynn, Elijah