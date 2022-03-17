Suicide rate highest in the spring

Spring is just around the corner. For many people, this time of year brings hope and enthusiasm as well as looking forward to spring and summer activities. For others, spring may not bring much joy.

People who suffer from depression may feel worse. When asked what time of year has the highest suicide rate, many people say the holiday season or during the winter. That, however, is not the case. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates spike in the spring. The CDC reports that the suicide rate begins to increase in April and May.

Why the increase? According to a study cited by Harvard University professor Matthew Nock, the risk of suicide increases as the sunlight increases. He maintained that the increase in sunlight can actually give a person the energy to take action on suicidal thoughts.

Another way of looking at this phenomenon can be described in this manner: In the spring, flowers and trees are budding and blooming and there is a feeling of renewal. People with depression can experience feelings of profound sadness, hopelessness, helplessness and worthlessness. They may think or feel that everything is growing and blooming but me. Those thoughts may leave the person feeling more depressed and more despondent. It may lead them to feel that they are never going to get past their depressed feelings, which can lead to entertaining thoughts of taking their life.

Suicidal thoughts, statements or threats are to be taken very seriously. People need to know that there is hope and treatment can work. Encourage your loved one to talk about it. Bringing up the topic will NOT put the idea in their head.

If you need help or know someone who does, please call us at Southeast Behavioral Hospital. We can help. You can also call 1-800-273-TALK 24 hours a day.

