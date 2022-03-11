News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-11-22
Lord Jesus, may we boldly share our faith with others, proclaiming your goodness. Amen.
More to explore
Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport4Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services. SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the...
Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leaderCape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert Rob Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer. Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of...
Longtime Notre Dame musical director reflects on 50 yearsEverybody has been saying Notre Dame Regional High School's next musical is Cindy King's final production and it's not easy for her to hear. The former English teacher and current musical director is wary of all absolutes, including the words...
Area lawmakers OK concealed carry on buses, in churchesDespite a plea from a transportation company based in Southeast Missouri, the state House voted Wednesday 101-40 to allow concealed-carry weapons (CCW) on public transit buses. GOP state lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148), Barry Hovis of...
First property receives certification through Cape Police crime reduction programA program led by Cape Girardeau Police Department has reduced calls to police at a local apartment complex by an average of 77% compared to other complexes in the city. Liberty Apartments is the first rental property in Cape Girardeau to complete...
Ameren solar panel project on track at Show Me CenterAmeren Missouri's solar panel installation at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center's north and south parking lots is on track for completion in July and will supply enough energy for 130 homes in a year. The project began Oct. 25 as part of Ameren's...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for paving workNB I-55 in Cape County reduced for paving work Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 106 near Fruitland to mile marker 108 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make...
Wallingford, Parson tout Missouri tax 'competitiveness'6Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a fiscally conservative think tank critical of tax increases and high taxation, ranks Missouri 10th in the nation in terms of attractive taxation rates for new businesses in a new report. "Missouri is notable...
Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters2There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning. Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however. "There are 14...
'Works of Women' event to be held later this month at Oliver Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing the work of women from the area. Lavetta Rhinehart's bronze sculpture of Marie Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag, will be unveiled at the "Works of Women" event to...
Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau homeWhere most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential. Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than...
Bollinger Co. native in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees4Bollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby. Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as...
Route HH in Scott County closed for culvert replacementRoute HH in Scott County and U.S. 61 and Ingram Road in Sikeston, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21, a MoDOT news...
Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown4Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project...
City plans project to improve drainage near Broadway and Penny Avenue6On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a contractor to carry out various stormwater drainage and sewer improvements near the intersection of Broadway and Penny Avenue. Crews will replace existing storm sewer piping and...
Perry County Memorial forum follows familiar themesPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Monday night's Perry County Memorial Hospital forum followed a similar pattern to other forums on the future of the Perryville hospital, with contentious questioning and familiar themes. The forum was the third on the hospital's...
Third Jackson roundabout one big step closer to reality4Amid some expressions of reluctance, Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to enter into a revised cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to build a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61...
Route KK overpass reduced for bridge workThe Route KK overpass over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County at County Road 408 and County Road 508 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the on...
Perry County Memorial officials address concerns about potential partnership1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay6For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
Recalling the deadly 1949 Cape tornado amid reminders to take precautionsStephen N. Limbaugh Sr., the distinguished jurist who spent a quarter-century on the federal bench, said Monday he has a clear memory of the aftermath of a tornado that badly damaged the Cape Girardeau home of his parents nearly 73 years ago. "The...
Jackson 13-year-old named co-chair of Homers for HealthJackson's Jimmy Williams, champion junior golfer and heart transplant recipient, has been named the 2022 Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's Homers for Health co-chair. Jimmy has been an avid golfer since he first began playing with his dad at...
Change in website address in effort to boost Cape Girardeau County turnout5Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007, told the county's Republican Women's Club on Friday a subtle alteration has been made in the way residents can access election information. "We changed our website...
Codefi's Stapleton A Q&A on the future of work6James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau-headquarted Codefi, the co-working space and technology incubator focused on economic growth, agreed to answer a few questions from the Southeast Missourian about what he sees as the future of work ...
ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location3ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...
Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing3Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business. Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons. "It is with...
Most read 3/5/22Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps43The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again. n Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to...
Most read 3/4/22Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed3Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
Most read 3/4/22Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner2The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...