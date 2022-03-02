Examining Roots: Novel The Hive set in Cape Girardeau
How did the recession in 2008 lead to the events and effects of the 2016 and 2020 elections?
Thats the question Melissa Sholes Young set out to explore while writing The Hive, a novel about the four Fehler sisters and their mother as they work to ensure their familys pest control business supports their family in the wake of their fathers sudden death. Throughout their journey, they confront their political differences, together; Sholes Young says its a story about class in middle America and female succession, an exploration of what happens to a family business when there is no male heir.
The novel is set in Cape Girardeau.
I wanted the Fehlers to be an example of middle America and that political divide. So I wanted their dinner table, really, to be a safe place to kind of sort where we are as a nation, Sholes Young says. You inherit all these things from a place, from your town, from your family, but you also have an opportunity to examine them, too.
Sholes Young grew up in Hannibal, Mo., in a family who, like the Fehlers, ran a pest control business. A first-generation college student, Sholes Young often visited Cape Girardeau while she lived in Carbondale, Ill., as an adult; she says she loves that there are so many paths that diverge from Cape Girardeau and the way the downtown is vibrant with arts and culture, surrounded by conservatism. She says she thought this would make an interesting setting for a politically-divided family like the Fehlers.
She believes staying curious about people and lifestyles different from ones own is the key to healing political and geographical divides in our country.
When you boil things down like the Fehler family does to actual issues, they agree on a lot, right? They agree on the values based on investing in their community. They agree on family. They agree on taking care of themselves and helping their neighbor. They agree on values, but somehow, when we start putting political labels on those values, I think we misunderstand each other, Sholes Young says. Im hoping that fiction and especially writers like me can bridge that gap because Ive lived in rural communities, and Ive lived in urban communities, and I can speak both languages, and Im hoping that fiction can make those conversations more able.
The idea for the novel came to Sholes Young while she attended a three-day prepper camp in rural North Carolina, which she went to in order to understand the line between preparedness and paranoia. She says she expected to find extremists at the camp, but instead, found hippies learning to compost, can food and keep bees in order to sustain themselves and not rely on another political force that might let [them] down. This research helped her write the character of Grace, the Fehler sisters mother, as a survivalist.
During the writing process, Sholes Young says she wrote the book five times, once from each characters point of view. She then decided which character needed to speak in each part of the book, rewriting the characters sections from beginning to end separately. Each characters story, she says, took approximately one month to write.
There are many ways to be a family, Sholes Young says, and this novel is a family story about the Fehlers way, trying their best and that effort not always being good enough, but staying and sticking with each other, anyway. She hopes the book helps readers engage with people who are different from themselves; one can be just as isolated in a borough of New York City as in a rural region, she says, and just as worldly on a dirt road in Hannibal, Mo., as in an urban area.
The key to understanding, she says, is curiosity that leads to empathy.
I hope that readers in Cape Girardeau see their own complicated story. All of our stories are complicated, and you can love and you can question your roots. So I hope that every reader is able to do that, Sholes Young says. Ive written one version of Cape Girardeau, but its not the only version. Theres many versions of Cape Girardeau. ... Theres many versions of the Midwest. So this is just a portrait of one moment in time specifically, and I also hope readers understand how the recession has affected middle America.
The Hive published in hardback June 8, 2021; check out the upcoming paperback version, out May 24, 2022.
