Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving week
The Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Thursday, Nov. 26.
The e-edition will publish each regularly scheduled day with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. And online coverage will continue daily at semissourian.com.
The Southeast Missourian business offices will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 and will reopen at 9 a.m. Nov. 29.
