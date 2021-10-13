News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-13-21
Father God, we give thanks to you, for your love endures forever. Amen.
Fields of Faith returns to historic Houck Stadium on SEMO campusThe period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood. The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith...
Cape airport passenger volume on a steady uptickThe use of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County remains on the rebound from COVID, according to the most recent data released by airport officials. Hope persists CGI, as the facility is known, will reach at least 8,000 passengers...
Jackson school board hears use tax presentation; implements changes to quarantine policiesA splash pad, extended trails, field drainage improvements: These are just a few items a use tax may fund, according to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs presented potential benefits of the tax to Jackson School Board on Tuesday night. The Jackson...
Six pickleball courts to open in Arena Park early NovemberTo accommodate a growing popularity of pickleball, Arena Park will soon have six pickleball courts. According to Brock Davis, parks division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, renovations have begun at Arena Park's existing tennis courts. The...
Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crashA Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a...
Southeast Missouri native to head state agency on acting basisSoutheast Missouri native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Robert Knodell is leaving Gov. Mike Parson's staff to head up the state Department of Social Services on an acting basis. Knodell has served as Parson's deputy chief of...
Local DAR service project providing touch-ups to river scenic overlookAs a part of their newest service project, the local Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has taken over the upkeep of one of Cape Girardeau's iconic historical landmarks. The Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic...
Mother surprised by drum tribute to deceased son during VintageNOW fashion show3Tamatha Crowson has performed in every VintageNOW Fashion Show since 2015. However, this year's show Saturday felt a little different. Crowson's son, Blake Crowson, died April 29, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. The fashion...
What's Past is Prologue: George Washington's inoculation order of 177710One of the most used words today, thanks to COVID-19, is vaccine. There were no vaccines during the 18th century Revolutionary War but there was a deadly disease called smallpox. George Washington, realizing his Continental Army troops were in...
Three local run/walk races set for this weekendPut on your running shoes and even a Halloween costume because three local walk/run events are happening this Saturday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The fourth annual ââMonster Mash Dash 5K for KRCU Public Radio is returning to Southeast...
Cape man dies in UTV crash SundayA Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by...
ATV crash injures one over weekend in Bollinger CountyA crash Saturday in Bollinger County, Missouri, left one man with serious injuries. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samuel Grman, 33, of Bourbon, Missouri, was driving a 2002 Honda Sportrax all-terrain vehicle northbound on...
Ste. Genevieve man arrested for alleged DWI in Cape CountyA Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated Friday night. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Walton, 41, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to the county jail and...
Photo Gallery 10/11/21Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic 2021The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic benefitting Special Olympics Missouri was held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. The cornhole tournament included an adult and youth...
A request from an older brother may have saved the lives of Cape Girardeau familyRandy Martin was 5 years old when he had an experience he'd never forget. In 1949, Martin, now 77, lived in Cape Girardeau with his mother, father and older brother, Gary. He doesn't remember much about living in Cape Girardeau besides the "muddy...
New virus cases but no deaths reported Friday1Area health officials reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases -- but no new virus-related deaths -- Friday. Scott County health officials reported 52 new virus cases since Friday (47 confirmed and five probable), for a pandemic total of 5,904 cases....
Charleston native, Eddleman among veterans to be honoredSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, native will be among five veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans' Hall of Fame's class of 2021 late this month. The late Charleston native, Maj, Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener, will be inducted posthumously...
Officials increase defenders' office rentExpansion of office space to accommodate more court-appointed lawyers out of the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender (MSPD) office in Jackson means an amended and more expensive lease is required. Starting Jan. 1, the county's rent agreement with...
Jackson town hall pushes internet sales tax17In a room bedecked with "Yes on Jackson" signs and balloons, a town hall meeting was held to promote the city's use, or internet sales tax initiative Thursday evening. Two dozen attendees came to the event at the new Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...
Schnucks announces pay hikes take effect next week12On the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday....
Former state lawmaker Kathy Swan named to local hospital board8Former Missouri state Rep. and current JCS Wireless president and co-owner Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors. Swan, who left office in January after eight years in the Missouri...
Book by local clergyman details the power of mission-focused planningLike it did for most people, the pandemic changed things for Barry Winders. In the fall of 2019, Winders, a retired Methodist clergy, served on a task force examining the viability of dying churches. He started noticing patterns in each congregation...
Officials urge residents to beware of new scam posing as federal authorities3The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI are warning about the emergence of a new scam where perpetrators are posing as federal courts and law enforcement to scare victims. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said Cape Girardeau police are...
Missouri National Veterans Memorial to display Global War on Terror Flag1Veterans & Athletes United's Global War on Terror Memorial Flag will soon make a short appearance in Perryville, Missouri. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag formed of more than 7,000 dog tags from all who have died in the Global War on...
A rock, a man, a new generation11Family members and friends poured into Greater Dimension Ministries Saturday to mark the life of "the last man standing," Charles Dale Ayers, one of the nine children of Lee and Odell Ayers. In inspirational remarks the younger generation challenged...
Cape County resident dies of COVID-191Cape Girardeau County health officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday. The victim, a person in the 50 to 59 age group, became the county's 153 coronavirus victim. Officials with the county's public health center reported an additional 105...
Most read 10/6/21Plans call for new Cairo inland waterway port to be ready in three years6A timeline was announced Tuesday for the new Alexander Cairo Port District in Cairo, Illinois, with groundbreaking planned at the end of next year and completion in late 2024. Thanks in part to a $40 million construction grant promised last year by...
Most read 10/6/21Notre Dame Activity Week raises more than $200,000 for the school4Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week fundraiser generated $239,216 in profit between Sept. 24 and Saturday, according to a news release from the school. Each class held a public dinner serving different dishes to an average of...
Most read 10/5/21Developer proposes turning dilapidated midtown building into police substation12Developer Scott Blank presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday his proposal to turn an endangered downtown building into a new police substation. Blank bought the property at 629 Good Hope St. to spur redevelopment in the area. Upon...
Most read 10/5/21Cape Girardeau County OKs tax abatement for planned new rice mill2By a unanimous vote, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has given approval to a 50% tax abatement over the next decade for a planned rice processing plant on 12 acres along the north side of Nash Road to the Diversion Channel levee and east of the...