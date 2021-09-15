S. M. WILSON & CO. AND MISSOURI SCHOOL BOARD ASSOCIATION SKILLED CENTENNIAL AWARDS DEADLINE OCTOBER 1

St. Louis, Mo., Sep. 15, 2021 - With labor shortages in the A/E/C industry at an all-time high, S. M. Wilson & Co.s trademarked construction career education program, SKILLED®, partnered with the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) to launch the Centennial Awards to inspire the next generation.

The award challenges high school students across the State of Missouri to inspire their local community through science, technology, engineering, art and/or math (STEAM) learning, all with the chance to win $1,000 grand prizes for their creative ideas and achievable plans.

Students or student groups in an MSBA district are challenged to create a process, lesson, activity or product that engages their community with STEAM learning opportunities. Students will then take their creative ideas and develop a feasible plan to inspire the next generation in their community using STEAM fundamental skills.

All high school students in good academic standing who attend an MSBA-member district are eligible to submit. The first place Centennial Award winners will receive $1,000 in prize money sponsored by S. M. Wilson and STL.works, a formal Certificate of Award and recognition at the MSBA Annual Conference. The first-place award will be presented at the November 5-7, 2021 MSBA Annual Conference in Kansas City.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Interested students can submit at tinyurl.com/CentennialAwards by October 1, 2021.

MSBA serves as the unified voice of school board members throughout Missouri and provides board member training, comprehensive policy support, legal assistance, superintendent search guidance and other services designed to allow school boards to put maximum resources in the classroom.

S. M. Wilsons SKILLED program provides hands-on opportunities to integrate academic learning and focus on future employment in the A/E/C industry. S. M. Wilson has been a long-time Affiliate Member of MSBA, and is proud to partner with the organization to create and fund the 2021 Centennial Awards.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with offices in Cape Girardeau, Edwardsville, IL and St. Louis, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.