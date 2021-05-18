*Menu
Junior Beta Week at Guardian Angel-Part 2

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Among the many twins on twin day were Kambrie Seabaugh and Andrea Pobst.

More pictures from Jr. Beta Week at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO.

Crazy Hair Day brought out the silliness in everyone. Pictured are Kasyn Seabaugh, Weston Woods, and Jonah Dirnberger.
Father Kelly gave Parker Bryant some competition as they rounded the cups to return to the starting position during the relay races of Beta Week.
Caught in the middle of a jump, Altyn Timlin, Adisyn Seabaugh, Gianna LeGrand, Cora Woods, & Parker Bryant all move down one hula hoop during the games day of Beta Week.
The 4th, 5th, and 6th graders who dressed up as a favorite character in a book were Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, Eva LeGrand, Gianna LeGrand, and Weston Woods.

