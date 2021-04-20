*Menu
First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran was held Sunday, April 18. Pictured on the front row left to right is Chloe Hahn, Elaina Hahn, and Reagan Tyra. On the back row is Mrs. Michelle Priggel, Sadler Mattingly, Harper Tyra, Fr. Joseph Kelly, Dylan Levan, Reeve Keller, Liam LeGrand, & Mrs. Pat Moore.

Sunday, April 18 was the date of the First Holy Communion for 8 members of Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, MO. The 5 boys and 3 girls have been preparing for this sacrament since August, when school resumed. Mrs. Michelle Priggel prepared the students of Guardian Angel School. Mrs. Pat Moore prepared the students of the PSR program. The students making First Communion were Chloe Hahn, Elaina Hahn, Reeve Keller, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly, Harper Tyra, & Reagan Tyra. The sacrament of the Eucharist was bestowed upon the 8 children by Fr. Joseph Kelly at the 10 am Mass at Guardian Angel Church.

Congratulations to our First Communicants on receiving this wonderful sacrament.

