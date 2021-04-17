Prayer 4-18-21

More to explore
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/19/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/5/2021 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light, and...
-
Two arrested following alleged altercation behind Subway in Cape Girardeau3Cape Girardeau police arrested two suspects following an alleged altercation and shots fired behind Subway on Broadway Street. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police responded to a call of a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon...
-
Despite extension, Cape County tax preparer says most have filedJackson's Odie Lingle has been preparing income tax returns for most of his adult life and said Friday the vast majority of his office's clients have already filed -- despite the federal government and State of Missouri extending the deadline to do...
-
Person pulled from submerged vehicleA person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded at approximately...
-
COVID-19 death reported in Cape Co.4Cape Girardeau County health officials reported the county's 134 COVID-19 death Friday. The patient was in the 80-89 age bracket, according to the county's public health center. The virus-related death was the first since early March. County...
-
Saxony Lutheran High School lifts mask requirementsWearing a face covering is now completely optional for students at Saxony Lutheran High School. Saxony principal Mark Ruark said the school had made the decision to relax its mask policy Friday. "We haven't had a student quarantined for COVID since...
-
Ste. Genevieve police officer airlifted following Molotov cocktail attackA Ste. Genevieve police officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being attacked with a Molotov cocktail overnight. According to a social media post made by Ste. Genevieve police chief Eric Bennett, the officer was responding to a peace...
-
Awards presented at annual CPSEMO breakfastThe Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) held its 32nd annual breakfast Friday at the Osage Center to highlight its work in the previous year and those who helped achieve it. According to the 2020 CPSEMO Annual Report, through its...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-19-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Update from the Cape Girardeau Airport Board Communications/reports n City Council staff Items...
-
-
-
Mask wearing cordially discussed by health board; trustees sworn in42For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice. Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to...
-
McDonald, Cairns sworn in as Cape School Board members5Newcomer to the school board Paul Cairns, front, swears in with incumbent president Kyle McDonald during Thursday's Cape Girardeau School Board meeting at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Administrative Office. Both were elected during the...
-
'Final Four' city manager candidates visit Cape for interviews2Mayor Bob Fox confirmed four city manager finalists sat for in-person interviews with members of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Wednesday and Thursday. The quartet was also to have toured the community and met with city staff. The City Council...
-
Mission Possible: P&G employees mentor Cape jr. high studentsCape Girardeau Central Junior High students chose to accept the challenge of Mission Possible. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students meet with Procter & Gamble (P&G) employees about seven times a school year to be part of Mission Possible, an...
-
Reaction to permanent daylight saving time mixed for two local lawmakers5The Missouri House, by voice vote, gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation permanently putting the state in daylight saving time if a majority of bordering states follow suit. Eight states border the Show Me State: Iowa, Illinois,...
-
Face masks now optional at Kelly schools2BENTON, Mo. -- Wearing face masks in the Scott County "Kelly" School District is now optional. The Kelly Board of Education revisited the district's mask policy during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the district office in Benton. The Board...
-
Route PP in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute PP in Scott County closed for drainage work Route PP at County Road 325 in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place...
-
Photo Gallery 4/16/21Cape Fire and Police respond to water rescueFrom reporting by J.C. Reeves: A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police...
-
Charleston settles part in suit over Black inmate's death1CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle its part in a lawsuit brought by the family of a Black man who died in jail after having his neck pinned down for several minutes by the knee of a white sheriff. A federal judge said...
-
TGI'F' Top Picks April 15, 2021The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri annual breakfast celebrates those who have dedicated their time and efforts to help our community. We will reflect on last year and talk about our future. It's CPSEMO's mission to maximize resources to...
-
Route W in Cape reduced for pavement workRoute W in Cape Girardeau, from Highway 177 to Lexington Avenue, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Wednesday and will continue...
-
Grandstand entertainment for SEMO District Fair announced12The SEMO District Fair's Grandstand entertainment has been announced. This year's concert lineup for the fair, which will be held from Sept. 11 through 18 at Arena Park, will be Christian singer Zach Williams, who is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m....
-
Multiple bills introduced to honor Limbaugh11Legislation to designate a 6-mile section of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County as the "Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway" is working its way through both the Missouri House and Senate this week. State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau)...
-
Cape celebrates downtown flood wall renovation1The wall protecting downtown Cape Girardeau from floodwaters along the Mississippi River should last at least another half century, thanks to a recently completed series of renovation and reconstruction projects. Completion of the work, which took...
-
SEMO alumna, community advocate announces bid for Senate5A Southeast Missouri State University alumna and community advocate announced Wednesday her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Beverly "Lady B" Logan of St. Louis, a 1978 Southeast graduate, said she plans to...
-
Most read 4/14/21Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes2A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes. Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred...
-
Most read 4/12/21Owners work to keep businesses afloat through COVID pandemicWhile many business owners have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, three local businesses owned by Southeast Missouri State University alumni have defied the odds. Burrito-Ville restaurant owned by Justin Denton, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio...
-
-
Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seatAfter a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of...
-
Longtime umpire Paul Friga remembered as iconic figure in sports circles2Alfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports. Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and...
-
-