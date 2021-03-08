Seven Lies, by Elizabeth Kay

Jane has a secret. Actually, she has seven secrets  each of them a well-placed lie. And every lie helped her life spiral toward the worst version of her world. At least, that is what Jane believes has happened.

It all started with her first secret, which fell into place when her best friend Marnie started dating Charles, a wealthy man with a domineering personality. Marnie asked Jane if she thought they were a good couple, and Jane said yes, despite her loathing for the man. She didnt think her friendship could handle that truth, especially since she and Marnie had been growing apart for a while.

However, one lie slowly led to another in order to cover up the secrets as they multiplied, and now Charles is dead. Jane never meant for this to happen, but now, she needs to tell her side of the story. Elizabeth Kays Seven Lies is Janes confession of the secrets she hid and the truths she never told.

Seven Lies looks at the way romance and friendships affect each other through the eyes of a narrator we might not be able to trust. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who reads psychological thrillers for its intricate plot and the detailed character of the narrator in the story. I especially like the choice of Jane as the narrator, since she gives the reader an interesting account of the friendship she has with Marnie.

If you are looking for something similar, I would suggest reading You Are Not Alone, by Greer Hendricks, which is the story of Shay as she becomes obsessed with a pair of sisters who live a glamorous life and seem to be willing to let her become their friend. You might also try The Secrets She Keeps, by Michael Robotham. This novel centers around Agatha, a part-time grocery store worker who becomes a bit too obsessed with Meghan, a parenting blogger who is pregnant at the same time as her. All of these books are available in print at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.