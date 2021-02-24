Prayer 2-24-21

More to explore
New hospital 'a win' for mental health patients2Calling it "a win for the state," Gov. Mike Parson joined with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and representatives of SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services to cut the ceremonial ribbon Tuesday at the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital. "This is...
COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order3The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from "required" to "strongly...
Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City4Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academyFox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage. But the academy wasn't alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were...
Notre Dame's Southard is National Merit Scholarship finalistNotre Dame Regional High School senior Claire Southard has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Notre Dame principal Tim R. Garner announced the honor and will present Southard with a Certificate of Merit from the...
SEMO goes Gold as military-friendly schoolSoutheast Missouri State University has been awarded the Military Friendly Top 10 Schools and Gold designation. Southeast's rank, up from Silver designation in 2020-2021, recognizes the university's commitment to increase and continuously improve...
Missouri bicentennial: Black soldiers worked to establish Lincoln UniversityIn recognition of Black History Month, the Southeast Missourian remembers Lincoln University, a historically black college/university (HBCU), started in 1866 in Missouris state capital, Jefferson City. Lincoln University is a great symbol, in my...
Kelly High, SEMO grad to lead St. Vincent Perryville schoolsSarah Cato, a 2006 Kelly High School graduate, will become head of schools and high school principal of St. Vincent dePaul in Perryville, Missouri, on July 1. Cato succeeds Jennifer Streiler, who has served as St. Vincents interim leader since...
SEMPO seeks comments on long-range transportation planSEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, has released a draft of its 2021-2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) for public comment. The document is a long-range, multimodal transportation plan designed to serve as a guide for...
Tractor Supply Co. buys Orscheln Farm and Home5Tractor Supply Co. has agreed to purchase Moberly, Missouri-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Orscheln operates 167 stores in 11 states. Purchase price is $297 million. Barry Orscheln, chief executive officer and chairman of Orscheln, said the family...
Cape County commissioners hear proposal on Limestone Ridge ProjectThe proposed new electricity transmission line connecting Cape Girardeau and Perry counties is on track to begin service by the end of 2023, county commissioners were told Monday. Cape Girardeau County commissioners heard a presentation by Ameren...
Nurse practitioner seeks seat on Cape County health board1Nancy K. Johnson is a family nurse practitioner who has lived in the Jackson area for nearly 39 years, living now just outside of Gordonville. An adjunct faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, she works with beginning nursing...
Most read 2/22/21New Jackson eatery features chef with local rootsOne of the great things about living in Cape Girardeau is the wide variety of restaurant fare available here. From fast food to fine dining, hamburgers to hibachi, sushi to spaghetti, tofu to T-bones and enchiladas to etouffee, there's something...
Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly8KENNETT, Mo. One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday. KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of...
Cairo boil-water order extended until further noticeA boil-water order in Cairo, Illinois, issued Thursday was extended until further notice Friday by Illinois American Water. The water system is undergoing what Illinois American Water described as "around the clock" repairs to fix distribution leaks...
Photo Gallery 2/21/21Cape Parks 13th annual Father-Daughter DanceThe Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department held the 13th annual Father-Daughter dance at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. This years theme was A night in Hollywood, and included a meal of pizza, chicken nuggets and...
Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo1No injuries were reported in a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of...
Area lawmaker files legislation to establish 'Rush Limbaugh Day' in Missouri25A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications of...
How SoutheastHEALTH recruited a top thoracic surgeonWhen she was growing up as a child in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lynne Skaryak, MD, recognized two things quite clearly. "I always thought I'd be a surgeon one day," she recalls with a smile. "And I was always around horses and told myself I would...
LifeHouse-Cape project announced by Catholic Charities2Downtown Cape Girardeau is the site chosen for a residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. The organization is basing the $4 million facility off...
State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administeredMissouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered. According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's...
10 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages5Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital13A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies18Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...
Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death18Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh's radio program just after 11 a.m. CST today, following the broadcaster's death at the age of 70: Hello, everyone. I...
Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges5A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the...