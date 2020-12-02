Prayer 12-2-20

More to explore
Missouri senators advance $1.2B virus aid packageCOLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature resumed work Tuesday after a special session had been delayed because several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus. Senators were scheduled to begin work mid-November. The Senate leader pushed off...
Cape County Court working to reduce jail population despite suspending jury trials through FebruaryThe Cape Girardeau County Court enacted an administrative order Monday extending its suspension of jury trials through Feb. 26 because of increased COVID-19 activity in the area. The extension leaves the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center over...
Hahs to seek reelection as mayor; highlights areas of emphasis3Dwain Hahs has decided to seek a fourth two-year term in office in 2021 as mayor of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat. Hahs, who succeeded long-tenured mayoral incumbent Barbara Lohr in 2015, informed the city's Board of Aldermen of his...
Planning continues for hoped-for Jackson bridges2Surveying work has begun on a possible Mary Street Bridge project in Jackson as officials investigate options to bring to the city's Board of Aldermen with an eye toward building a two-way span over Hubble Creek in 2022. According to previous...
Cape parks department cancels Thursday dance because of coronavirusThe Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has canceled Thursday's planned Community Dance and Social scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Building. "Out of concern for the health of our senior population, we regretfully must cancel (the...
One City, Old Town Cape promoting local vendors with holiday events SaturdayOne City and Old Town Cape will be hosting their own separate holiday shopping events this weekend at One City and outside The Indie House in Cape Girardeau, respectively, to promote local businesses. ...
Reimagining generosity in the COVID era on Giving TuesdayCount the United Way of Southeast Missouri among those fundraising organizations putting more priority this year on Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic effort following the Thanksgiving holiday. The pandemic has forced the change in emphasis, local...
Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'1In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what...
More students to return to classrooms in Cape public schools3The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January. Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually. Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second...
Coronavirus cases, deaths continue moving upward in area1COVID-19-related deaths in Cape Girardeau County have risen to 70. New virus cases grew 190 since Friday, pushing the countys total number of virus cases to 5,727, while 4,263 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Monday, there...
Cape PD seeking assistance in locating drug trafficking suspectThe Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 40-year-old Thomas Jordan. Police issued a warrant on Jordan for felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. His bond is currently...
Local News 11/30/20Missouri November firearms deer harvest smallest in six years, MDC reports2According to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014. Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020...
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape17Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area28Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/30/205Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Nov. 23 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
FISH Pantry weathers pandemic storm, reduced donations3Her story, though unusual, wasn't extraordinary. A single mother raising a teenage son. Another single mother with a teenage son comes to visit and asks to borrow her car to run errands. She never returned. Two mouths to feed were now three. Into...
With coronavirus raging, annual flu season begins20Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials have continuously tracked and posted COVID-19 data on social media throughout this ongoing pandemic, but that virus isn't the only health threat they are watching. With the influenza season still...
Cape couple helps customers 'keep' time1Sean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...
Santa arrives Friday, but don't sit on his lap1Santa Claus arrives at West Park Mall Friday, but this year his visits with boys and girls on his "naughty" and "nice" lists will be "socially distanced" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Visits with Santa is such a time-honored tradition, and while...
Most read 11/25/20Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills5Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow. The countys tax bills typically...
Most read 11/25/20When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau15While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Lauries antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape...
Most read 11/24/20Thankful People (and animals): Mac's Mission is thankful for 'unicorn puppy'As he waddles around his domain, Narwhal can see the good he is doing. Perhaps the most famous beagle-dachshund mix in the world, the "unicorn puppy" with a tail growing out of his forehead has helped expand Mac's Mission in two big ways, according...
Most read 11/24/20Thankful People: Graham beats coronavirus with lots of helpIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, intubation was often a precursor to death. Patients sick enough to require help breathing usually didn't live. Dr. Keith Graham of Cape Girardeau was one of those patients. The pulmonary/critical...