SHOP LOCAL: Hudson Chiropractic

Hudson Chiropractic is the areas premier location for evidence-based, high-quality Chiropractic treatment.

Our approach to healthcare calls for progressive-diagnostic assessments and individualized evidence-based treatment plans. Our individualized treatment plans assure that our patients receive only the finest quality of care.

Inside the clinic, patients benefit from a variety of treatments. These include chiropractic manipulation (adjustment), myofascial-release that assists in conditions dealing with muscles, tendons, fascia, ligaments, and other connective tissues), and therapeutic rehabilitation.

Each provider treats a variety of problems including but not limited to back pain, neck pain, sciatica, pregnancy-related pain, automobile accidents, whiplash, and more.