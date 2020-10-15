Prayer 10-15-20
O Lord, may we live wisely and be a good witness of your grace to unbelievers. Amen.
Fields of Faith: Overcoming adversity through ChristOn a windy evening at venerable Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University, a COVID-impacted crowd of 250 gathered for the annual Fields of Faith event Wednesday, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian...
Nine area deaths attributed to coronavirusArea health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday. Six of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, while Scott and Bollinger counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each attributed one death to the disease...
And the winner is ... Southeast Missourian People's Choice Awards to be announced this weekendThe Southeast Missourians annual Peoples Choice Awards generated the most votes this year in the contests 14-year history. Its always fun to see the excitement that builds up around the Southeast Missourian Peoples Choice Awards, said Lucas...
Some medical marijuana dispensaries opening soon, but area outlets could take longerMedical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,...
Art of home: 'Notions' at the History CenterWhere domesticity meets art, Nadine Saylor's work thrives. Saylor is a glass artist and professor based in Southern Illinois, and she's been in Jackson before with her students from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she held a mobile...
Grass fires close Interstate 55 on WednesdayGrass fires along Interstate 55 closed portions of the roadway Wednesday. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the fires were located between mile markers 96 and 99 and required firefighting personnel to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/15/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Oct. 8 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Jefferson Elementary counselor named national finalistThe American School Counselor Association (ASCA) has named five national finalists for the 2021 School Counselor of the Year award, and Olivia Carter, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, is among those named. The award honors...
Tyson and Christine Jaegers: Persevering through struggles with infertilityChristine and Tyson Jaegers of Jackson always dreamed of having kids. In fact, they did everything they could to set themselves up for success: they formed a committed marriage, had enjoyable careers and even led a healthy lifestyle. They were...
Dr. Loretta Prater: Surviving the loss of a child to police brutality1In the hours after receiving a call from a 423 area code, Loretta Prater only remembers one clear thought: How could I be in a world without him? Her son Leslie Prater who called every Sunday, never forgot to send holiday cards and...
Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties34Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease...
Boil-water advisory annnounced in JacksonA precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for properties near Walton Drive and East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. At 3 p.m. Tuesday, city officials were informed of a water main break at this location, causing temporary service...
Jackson resident takes newly-created job aiming to increase diversity in MDC1Christopher Kennedy of Jackson is embracing his role in Jefferson City, Missouri, as assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for the Department of Conservation, a newly created position. Kennedy, 47, now reports to the state capital...
A different Halloween this year in Cape Girardeau County15In Cape Girardeau County, Halloween will likely look different this year from in previous years. While the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city governments do not regulate trick-or-treating, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released...
Former Cards pitcher, wife to speak during virtual faith retreat SaturdayFormer St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan and his wife, Bridget, will speak at the Get in the Game virtual retreat Saturday, hosted in Cape Girardeau by Abundant and Free Ministries. When we learned about what they were doing, we knew it...
Arena Building craft fair is on, will expand to Osage Centre3River Valley Craft Club plans to hold a holiday craft show as usual in November, organizer Ricky Werner said. The craft show, traditionally held at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeaus Arena Park, will this year also expand into...
SEMO installs air purifiers in classrooms to help combat coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State University, in a new effort to keep in-person education possible during the continued pandemic, has installed 277 air purifiers in classrooms. Every classroom on main (Cape Girardeau) campus will get a (unit), including...
Jackson, Cape aim to prevent stormwater floodingOfficials in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are working to collect yard waste and debris this autumn, and said assistance from residents can go a long way toward preventing stormwater floods. A news release from the City of Jackson stated the city...
Flip the Switch event will light up river wall murals ThursdayOld Town Cape will host a Flip the Switch event Thursday evening at Themis and Water streets in downtown Cape Girardeau to celebrate new lights at the newly-cleaned, historic murals on the Mississippi River floodwall. The program will commence at...
The Arrow hosts debate between College Democrats, College Republicans2The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, will hold a debate Wednesday between representatives from the College Democrats of Southeast Missouri State University and the College Republicans of Southeast Missouri State...
New SEMO scholarship honors MarchiSoutheast Missouri University Foundation has announced a memorial scholarship in marketing honoring the memory of the late Dennis P. Marchi, former longtime manager of the Schnucks Market in Cape Girardeau. Marchi, who led Schnucks local grocery...
Juvenile arrested in Sikeston shooting2SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile has been arrested for the Oct. 2 shooting at the annual Sikeston Cotton Carnival. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded...
P'ville hospital CEO on 'leave,' official confirmsThe administrator at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville has been placed on administrative leave due to what the hospital is describing as "a personnel matter." Hospital president and CEO Patrick Carron has reportedly been on leave since...
More than 250 new coronavirus cases reported in region11More than 250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday and Friday, but area health officials reported only one fatality attributed to the disease. That death came Thursday in Scott County, marking the county's 19th death from the...
Smith says Harry, Meghan interfering in U.S. election33Southeast Missouri's U.S. representative has asked a foreign government to prevent two of its citizens from influencing this year's U.S. presidential election. Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter to the British ambassadork Dame Karen...
Most read 10/9/20Cape Zonta club to honor 18 Women of Excellence in November1For this year's Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau event honoring women making a difference in the community, instead of a luncheon honoring 8 to 10 women, a virtual event in November will celebrate 18 honorees who have made a difference in 2020. Julie...
Most read 10/9/20Cape Co: 1 in 35 test positive for COVID-196Nearly one out of every 35 residents of Cape Girardeau County has tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is based on statistics provided Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting by Mark Winkler, director of the county's...
Most read 10/7/20Missouri Veterans Homes see spike in coronavirus cases5COVID-19 cases have been especially prevalent in long-term care facilities, and the states veterans homes are no exception. According to state officials, the Cape Girardeau facility has been among the hardest hit. A sudden increase in coronavirus...
Most read 10/7/20Mike Bennett remembered as great father, friend12Cape Girardeau dentist Mike Bennett believed life was a gift, a gift he conveyed to others through his faith, friendship and dedication to his family and his profession. Bennett died Monday morning at Saint Francis Medical Center just three days...