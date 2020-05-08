Prayer 5-8-20

More to explore
Cape County treasurer reports 'surprising' tax revenue3Calling it both surprising and unexplainable, Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the countys sales-tax receipts increased significantly during the most recent accounting period despite Missouris stay-at-home order and the...
Missouri National Guard leads teacher appreciation morning boot campAs the cries of Staff Sgt. Rodger C. Pinkley rang out Thursday morning at Jefferson Elementary School, 22 voices, including 12 other members of the Missouri National Guards 1221st Transportation Company, echoed his commands. The Dexter, Missouri,...
Saint Francis' Burgard serenades coronavirus-sheltered homebound (Video Included)The Rev. Fred Burgard of Saint Francis Hospice uses music to connect with elderly men and women who often cant have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, Burgard sat outside a closed window at Ratcliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau and...
National Guard flyover set for Friday afternoonThe Missouri Air National Guards 131st Bomb Wing will conduct a B-2 flyover of Cape Girardeau and five other Missouri communities to honor medical and health care professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 on...
Cape's historic Glenn House to appear on A&E's 'Ghost Hunters'A&Es Ghost Hunters production crew paid Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House a visit to investigate disturbing paranormal activity, and the results of that visit are set to air on the channel May 20. The episodes title, The Glenn Family...
Third Scott County resident dies of coronavirus1A third Scott County resident has died of COVID-19. Officials with the county Health Department reported the death Thursday. Seventy-seven cases of the virus have been reported in the county, and 50 of those patients have recovered. As per the...
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri aims to help homeless veteransCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri is stepping up a program to help veterans and their families struggling with housing insecurity, bolstered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds available through June. Jeremy Rowland,...
Cyclist struck near intersection of Broadway, N. West End in CapeA 15-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The cyclist was traveling west on Broadway approaching North West End Boulevard when a vehicle turned...
Commissioners reopen playgrounds in county parks1A month after closing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to reopen the playgrounds in county parks. The reopening of Melanias Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau County Park North and Levis...
Highway Patrol pursuit Wednesday enters Cape, crosses into IllinoisA driver led a police pursuit involving multiple Missouri law enforcement agencies and crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect vehicle, a white 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, was...
Federal funding available for Cape County not-for-profitsFederal funding totaling more than $63,000 is being made available to not-for-profit agencies in Cape Girardeau County through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funds, which are being...
Cape firefighters lend cooker to True-Que BBQ1For Byron Bonner, owner of True-Que Barbecue and pastor of True Vine Ministries on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, the devastating fire at True-Que on Friday is a loss, but he's on his way to reopening -- with a little help from the Cape...
Rude Dog Pub and The Library transition to smoke-free in downtown Cape1As many businesses in Cape Girardeau work to reopen while navigating social-distancing guidelines, two popular downtown bars have focused on a different public health concern smoking. Rude Dog Pub and The Library both announced changes to their...
Prop Y projects in Cape School District not impacted by coronavirus, will proceed without delay2As part of an ongoing plan to drive student achievement, the Cape Girardeau School Board has spent the last three years identifying necessary improvements for district buildings and facilities. Several remodeling and construction projects were...
Local government, business leaders hope for Wayfair legislation this year3Only two U.S. states do not tax internet sales: Missouri and Florida. Business and government leaders contacted by the Southeast Missourian said they believe it is time to get it done. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said he is hopeful the state...
Daughters plan for a different Mother's Day this year1Natalie Mansell will not be with her mother on Mothers Day. It seems so strange not be able to go see her, Natalie said. Natalies mother, 85-year old Marje Engleman, lives at Chateau Girardeau, a retirement community at the corner of...
TIF Commission considers redevelopment plan in downtown Cape6Restaurants, retail stores and apartments could soon replace vacant buildings in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau as part of a plan to redevelop several parcels of property between Broadway and Bellevue Street. The plan, known as The...
Missouri among least restrictive states2A new national study has ranked Missouri as the fourth least restrictive state when it comes to coronavirus guidelines. The study, released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only three states South Dakota, Utah and North...
Coronavirus cases grow by more than 50 percent in Union County, Illinois1Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent. Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/7/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
The long, slow reopen, and finding stories to tellHappy Return to Normal Week! Except no, not really. Gov. Mike Parson's shelter in place order expired Monday morning at 12:01 a.m., and local government and businesses are slowly reopening, to get the economy going again while aiming to minimize...
Local News 5/6/20Updated design, renderings for City Hall presented to Cape City Council5Plans and designs for Cape Girardeau City Hall were presented by project manager Anna Kangas to members of City Council via Zoom video conference call Monday night, along with renderings of how the project may look once completed. Kangas opened her...
Local News 5/6/20Coronavirus not a major concern for pet owners, vets sayCOVID-19 can affect household pets, but concern is nearly nonexistent, according to two area veterinarians and the American Veterinary Medicine Association. Dr. Cindy McDowell, a veterinarian with Cross Point Animal Hospital in Cape Girardeau, said...
Most read 5/5/20The Reopening: Local business, health, government leaders weigh in9Businesses in Missouri reopened Monday with strict social-distancing guidelines and requirements, launching Phase One of Gov. Mike Parsons Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order April 3 in an effort to slow...
Photo Gallery 5/5/20United Way of Southeast Missouris #GiveUnitedCarParadeUnited Way of Southeast Missouris #GiveUnitedCarParade took place Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said Tuesday was Giving Tuesday Now which is being celebrated...
Most read 5/4/20Most Cape County churches cautious about reopening soon5Missouris churches now have big decisions to make about when to gather again in-person. Many local houses of worship have been in online-only communication with parishioners for weeks. They would appear to be direct and immediate beneficiaries of...
Most read 5/4/20Fire damages True-Que barbecue restaurant2When a fire destroyed part of his Cape Girardeau business Friday, Byron Bonner said he wasnt angry or upset; he felt a spirit of peace. He cites Romans 8:28. I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you...
Photo Gallery 5/4/20A New Normal: Businesses begin first phase of reopening Cape GirardeauAfter six weeks of state-issued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, local business owners and their employees return to work in accordance with phase one of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong" reopening plan which began Monday, May 4, 2020,...
Clippard, namesake of local school, dies at 907The namesake of a Cape Girardeau school has died. Charles C. Clippard died Friday. He was 90. Clippard was a longtime principal at Hawthorn Elementary School, 2800 Hopper Road, and upon his retirement in 1991, the school district's board voted to...
Emerson tests Covid-free in D.C., while cases rise in Sikeston2A few weeks ago, I reported about the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Sikeston Convalescent Center, where at the time 16 of 19 residents on the memory wing tested positive. According to several sources, cases there continue to spread. One of them cited...
Cape County issues guidance to reopen Monday1Cape Girardeau County leadership is encouraging a phased approach to reopening, beginning at the expiration of Gov. Mike Parson's stay at home order at 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to guidance published jointly by the county leadership, County...
Most read 5/1/20Cape, Jackson school district employees back to work next weekAs Gov. Mike Parsons stay-at-home order expires this weekend, professionals employed by local school districts are preparing to return to work and reopen school buildings, sans the students. Cape Girardeau School District administrators,...