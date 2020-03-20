Prayer 3-20-20

More to explore
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities restrict visitors in response to COVID-19Area nursing homes, long-term care centers and assisted-living facilities are taking precautions to protect residents from COVID-19, which poses a higher risk to older adults and folks with serious underlying medical conditions, according to the...
Stress, anxiety important to manage during school closuresWith school closures and some workplaces giving employees a work-from-home option, families could be experiencing new and different stress, said school counselors Kati Knaup and Kayleen Shaw. Knaup, school counselor with the Cape Girardeau School...
'A united front': Emergency management director updates county on COVID-19 preparationsA new standing item has been added to the Cape Girardeau County Commissions meeting agendas COVID-19 Update. The first update took place at Thursday mornings commission meeting at which county emergency management director Mark Winkler...
COVID-19 Briefly: Missourian office; bingo; Cape RecorderFor health precautions and to allow reduced on-site staff to focus on getting out the newspaper, the Southeast Missourian office is open by appointment only. You are welcome to drop off payments, press releases and other communications through the...
Saxony Lutheran among latest school closuresAs of Thursday, Saxony Lutheran High School has suspended its face-to-face classes and will begin its online education procedures Friday. Principal Mark Ruark said the school had already supplied its students with 1:1 learning devices, and will use...
Adult and Teen Challenge to celebrate '50 years of miracles', addiction recovery at spring banquet2Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America (ATCMA) will host its annual spring banquet in late May celebrating 50 years of miracles in Cape Girardeau and its surrounding communities. ...
Several local churches suspend services in face of coronavirus5Church leaders are facing a difficult decision: whether to suspend services for the foreseeable future to help slow the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held an informational meeting for faith-based...
The People's Shelter renovates home as temporary housing solution1Beams of sunlight seeped in through large bay windows, illuminating the floorboards at 802 William St. in Cape Girardeau last week, as Jessica Livingston stretched out a set of floor plans. Livingston who has a background in interior design and...
Gov. Parson moves April 7 elections to June 22Citing the growing concern surrounding COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an executive order postponing municipal elections throughout the state, which had been slated for April 7, until June 2. The postponement affects several...
All SEMO classes to move online for rest of semester2When Southeast Missouri State University classes resume later this month after the schools extended spring break, they wont be in classrooms. By the end of the month, the university plans to move all instructional activities online in response to...
COVID-19 Briefly: United Way; scams; MDC; relief; unemploymentUnited Way of Southeast Missouri has created a COVID-19 fund to help provide relief specifically for network partners and programs that directly help those in financial need, according to a news release. The Salvation Army, area food pantries,...
CORRECTION: Scott County resident sick in Tennessee3An employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a daughter out of state has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the CEO of the health system, Maryann Reese. She was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6, Reese said, which is 12 days ago....
Southeast names LaFerlas as Friends of the University2Don and Gloria LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, have been named Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, according to a Tuesday news release. The award recognizes those who support and who are closely associated with...
Pool facilities projects update presented at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting8Parks and Recreation officials presented members of the Cape Girardeau City Council with updated plans to renovate Central Municipal Pool and build a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. In its current form, the...
Construction, temporary traffic signal coming to K and 25 in Gordonville5Commuters looking to avoid construction at Center Junction by heading down Highway 25 to Route K in Gordonville are out of luck for the time being, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to expand the shoulders along Route K ahead of a...
Most read 3/18/20Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital8Within 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
Coronavirus impacting many events, services in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, in the immediate area, local events and services are being impacted. According to Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass, several municipal...
COVID-19 briefly: Business funding; Salvation Army; MoDOT; blood drives; cancellations; taxes; TSAThe State of Missouri is working to be declared eligible for SBAs new Disaster Assistance program in response to the coronavirus. The program will provide access to working capital for small businesses. If your business, any kind of business, has...
Photo Gallery 3/18/20Seniors-only shopping hour at SchnucksIn an effort to provide senior shoppers with easier access to groceries amid coronavirus-related supply shortages, Schnucks made its first hour of business limited to customers of ages 60 and older beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The grocery...
Most read 3/16/20Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal12Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
Most read 3/16/20Business Notebook: Country Mart stores changing hands; CARSTAR set to openHarps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 grocery stores in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas owned by Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, including Country Mart stores in Jackson and Marble...
Most read 3/14/20Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
Most read 3/12/20Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
Most read 3/11/20'They got their wish': Cape Girardeau couple married 68 years die within hours of each otherThe Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled. They had always said, since we were children, We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one,...