St. Vincent de Paul placed on lockdown, shell casings recovered

St. Vincent de Paul Grade School was on lockdown for more than two hours this morning after shots were fired near the Cape Girardeau parochial school.

According to Principal Kay Glastetter, multiple shots were heard north of the school at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Glastetter said parents have been notified and the school is operating within the building.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann confirmed multiple shots were heard near Dunklin Street and West End Boulevard, and police received the first report of the incident at 7:50 a.m.

Officers collected several 9mm shell casings in the 1800-block of Dunklin Street, according to Hann, but no suspects or victims were found.

Patrolling officers in the area responded quickly and performed a fantastic job of immediately canvassing the area and locating evidence, Hann stated via text message.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools communications director Kristin Tallent said the citys public schools are not on lockdown, and school staff are staying aware of the situation through communication with the police.

About two and a half hours after the incident, Principal Glastetter said the lockdown had been lifted and parents had been updated on the situation.

We are very thankful to have our resource officer. ... We were totally safe, but we took the precautions quickly, Glastetter said.

